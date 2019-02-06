Marvel Brings Back Ego The Living Planet

Marvel brought one of the most unique characters on its roster back to comics today in Asgardians of the Galaxy, and it was none other than Ego the Living Planet.

Spoilers incoming for Asgardians of the Galaxy #6, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Asgardians of the Galaxy end up crash landing on a planet after a firefight almost takes out their ship. Thankfully they get away thanks to Loki but they aren’t sure where they are. They end up facing down the Ravagers led by Yondu, but Angela soon discovers her lost love Sera is also part of the group, and so they call a truce for the moment.

Eventually, the Asgardians discover that they are trying to protect the people of this planet from Chargazel and his raiders, as they want to take the people and get wealthy on their natural abilities to turn prayers into diamonds. They have moved them from place to place in an effort to keep them hidden, but the Raiders finally find them and a battle ensues. The Asgardians of the Galaxy pitch in to help keep the people safe and ward off the Raiders, but during the battle, the ground starts to shake.

You might think the earthquake was caused by one of the heroes fighting, but as we soon learn that is not the case. It ends up being the planet itself that is causing the disruption. Sera says “I was afraid of something like this. It’s…the planet. The planet is angry.”

The next page reveals Ego The Living Planet in all his glory, and yes, he is quite pissed.

You can check out the spoiler image above.

Asgardians of the Galaxy #6 is written by Cullen Bunn with art by Matteo Buffagni, and you can find the official description below.

“Nothing for nothing – everything has its price.” In accordance with her personal code, Loki promised Angela a gift in exchange for her help against Nebula. And the debt is coming due. But Angela is about to get a whole lot more than she asked for — including a run-in with Yondu Udonta and his … new Ravagers?! Fans of Cullen Bunn, C.M. Punk and Scott Hepburn’s 2016 Drax series rejoice as Planet Terry, Pip and Kammi clash with the Asgardians!”

Asgardians of the Galaxy #6 is in comic stores now.