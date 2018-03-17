Marvel Characters Without Much Screen Time In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ To Be Pushed To Forefront In ‘Avengers 4’

While Avengers: Infinity War can’t give everyone the spotlight, fans shouldn’t worry about their favorite hero not having a chance to shine at some point.

Infinity War will feature just about every hero in the MCU, but not every single character will get a lion’s share of the attention. The good news is that you can expect them to have a much bigger part in Avengers 4 according to co-director Joe Russo.

“We knew that because we had two films, Avengers 3 and 4, that in one movie we could push people to the forefront but then we could pull back in the second film and push other characters to the forefront who had less screen time in the first movie,” Russo told Fandango. “We did have the opportunity to divide it up that way. So if you feel like one of your favorite characters didn’t get enough screen time in Avengers 3, well then wait ’til Avengers 4.”

That means if your favorite hero, like Hawkeye for instance, isn’t a main character in Infinity War, you can rest assured they will get their moment in the sun come Avengers 4 time.

That doesn’t mean that Infinity War will struggle to get everyone at least some amount of shine, as the crew has plenty of experience dealing with large ensembles.

“You know, we’ve had a lot of experience balancing ensembles,” Russo said. “Our first film Welcome to Collinwood was an ensemble, Arrested Development was an ensemble, Community was an ensemble, Happy Endings was an ensemble. We had a lot of experience working with and telling stories with a lot of characters and making sure that each of those characters was serviced either in an A story, a B story or C story in some regard – either driving the plot, or they’re driving their own personal story. It’s a lot of hard work and it’s part of the reason that we decided to make Avengers 3 and 4, was just the pure level of ambition involved in the movies. It’s an unprecedented amount of characters I think in a commercial film.”

The Russo’s also had a lot of help from the writing side of things, utilizing the well-oiled machine that is Steve McFeely and Christopher Markus.

“And you know the work is really done in the writer’s room with myself and my brother and Steve McFeely and Christopher Markus,” Russo said. “We’ve all worked together on all four Marvel movies and they know the Marvel universe as well as anyone. They’ve, I think, written six or seven films for Marvel. Our job is once we get the story down on paper, we’ve got a draft and a script that we’re happy with, and that has the structure and the plot that we’re all happy with, we then start combing through the script from each character’s point of view and try to make sure that we understand the story that we’re telling with each character. Again, in a movie with 40 characters people are going to have varying degrees of investment in the story. They’re either going to be either really high investment or low investment, and high screen time or lower screen time.”

Fans can still enjoy Black Panther, which is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.