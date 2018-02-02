Which Actor Has The Most Marvel Cinematic Universe Appearances?

A handy chart shared to Reddit is helping fans keep track of actor appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Marvel veterans Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans are tied in the lead.

Reddit user yauami counts Ant-Man‘s post-credits scene — a scene from Captain America: Civil War — as counting as an appearance for Evans’ Captain America and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky, neither of whom appeared in the film proper, using the same logic to count Thor actor Chris Hemsworth showing up in the mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange — actually a scene from Thor: Ragnarok — as counting as an appearance.

Downey Jr. and Evans will remain tied after Avengers: Infinity War in May, and both will be at ten appearances come Avengers 4 if neither one shows up in a Marvel movie before May 2019.

Hemsworth and Paul Bettany, who voiced Tony Stark’s artificial intelligence known as J.A.R.V.I.S. before assuming a synthetic body as the Vision, are tied at six with Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson. Hemsworth and Bettany will up their appearances to seven with Infinity War, while Jackson hits that number next year with Captain Marvel.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Scarlett Johansson are both at five and will go up to six after Infinity War, while other Marvel players — Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson, Jon Favreau’s Happy, Don Cheadle’s War Machine, Tom Hidleston’s Loki, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, Hayley Atwell’s Peggy Carter, Stellan Skarsgård’s Erik Selvig, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, Idris Elba’s Heimdall, Anthony Mackie’s Falcon and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky — sit at four.

Hemsworth and Evans, who have filled their roles as Thor and Captain America since 2011, have fulfilled their Marvel contracts come Avengers 4.

Hemsworth, who recently wrapped on the fourth Avengers, said he wishes to stay on as the Asgardian Avenger despite his contract having come to an end.

It’s unknown if Downey Jr. or Evans will reprise their Marvel roles after Avengers 4 in May 2019.

Black Panther opens February 16, followed by Infinity War May 4 and Ant-Man and the Wasp July 6.