Marvel Studios Announces SDCC Plans

After much speculation from fans in recent months, Marvel Studios announced today what their plans are for the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con. Between the number of projects the studio is developing, the return to celebrating SDCC in person, and with the D23 Expo coming later this year, fans have been wondering how much the studio would be focusing on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what's on the horizon, and now we know there will be an in-person presence and presentation at the event. This year's San Diego Comic-Con will be running July 21st through July 24th and bringing with it a barrage of exciting experiences in honor of a number of franchises.

"We'll be at Comic-Con next month, which we're excited about," Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige shared during a press conference for Thor: Love and Thunder. "First time since we were on stage there three years ago talking about this movie and many others. And now, I think, almost, not everything but almost everything we discussed three years ago, that was released so we are excited to go and talk about the future."

In the early days of the MCU, Marvel Studios' panel at Hall H was legendary for not only bringing together beloved performers to offer audiences their first look at highly anticipated projects, but also included announcements about future projects that were being developed. In recent years, however, between SDCC, D23, and various other events hosted by The Walt Disney Company, such announcements are now spread out across all of these experiences.

Luckily, the MCU continues to grow and expand in a variety of ways, with no signs of stopping, so there are plenty of projects to go around to be announced at these various events.

Additional variables when it comes to announcements is that, in years following major announcements about the studio's slate, follow-up presentations don't always deliver all of the updates that fans might be hoping for. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, in-person events have been impacted in the last two years, meaning that Marvel Studios hasn't been part of a Hall H presentation since 2019.

That presentation included the reveal of casting Mahershala Ali in a new Blade movie, along with updates about projects like Black Widow, Eternals, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as well as TV series like WandaVision, What If...?, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki.

One of the biggest reveals of the Marvel Studios presentation at Hall H was the confirmation that Natalie Portman was returning to the MCU for Thor: Love and Thunder, including the surprise that her Jane Foster would be taking on the Thor mantle for the adventure. With that film's release right around the corner, this leaves room for some major bits of information for the Marvel Studios team to share with fans at the event.

Stay tuned for details on Marvel Studios' plans for San Diego Comic-Con before the event kicks off on July 21st.

