Marvel Releases Official Updated MCU Timeline

Marvel has released an official update Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline to coincide with the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel on Disney+. There's also the upcoming release of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters – but of course, Marvel won't confirm anything about that film's timeline until it's already out.

Here's the updated MCU timeline, in chronological order:

"Find the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Timeline Order for Disney+ — as of today! — is below and stay tuned for what comes next!

Captain America: The First Avenger

Captain Marvel

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

Thor

The Avengers

Thor: The Dark World

Iron Man 3

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Ant-Man

Captain America: Civil War

Black Widow

Black Panther

Doctor Strange

Thor: Ragnarok

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Endgame

Loki

What If...?

WandaVision

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Eternals

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Hawkeye

Moon Knight

Ms. Marvel

Discover the Marvel Studios in Timeline Order on Disney+ and start streaming the latest timeline additions, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel."

As we previously reported, the only real surprise here is having Doctor Strange 2 take place after the events of Eternals. Yes, Eternals was released in theaters before Multiverse of Madness, but fans have fairly argued that Doctor Strange and the Masters of the Mystic Arts should've been aware of what happened in Eternals – and so far, there's no good really good explanation as to why they didn't. Of course, that explanation could be as easy as Doctor Strange 2's events happen in such close proximity to Eternals there was no time. As always with the MCU, the devil is in the details (and that's not a Mephisto reference).

As further stated, this timeline update won't last long, with Thor: Love and Thunder just weeks away from release. There's also She-Hulk, that mysterious Halloween special, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special all coming in 2022 – not to mention Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So again, don't get too attached to the current MCU timeline, as it's gonna get shifty, real quick.

You can catch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Ms. Marvel streaming on Disney+.