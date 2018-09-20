Marvel Studios Boss “Won’t Rule Out” Marvel TV Crossovers

When Marvel expanded from the cinematic universe onto television with Agents of SHIELD, there was a lot of potential for crossovers between the big and small screens. But those two worlds have grown further and further apart over the years, with sporadic mentions or references here and there.

But Marvel Studios President Kevin Fegie isn’t shutting the door on characters such as Luke Cage or Jessica Jones appearing in the Avengers movies, as he said at the Produced By Conference 2018 in Los Angeles.

“I don’t rule anything out,” Feige said at the event, leaving the possibility open that the Defenders and other characters could appear in an Avengers movie.

The producer is currently working on Captain Marvel with directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who are introducing Brie Larson’s title character in the ’90s. The film will also bring back Samuel L. Jackson as a younger Nick Fury, as well as Clark Gregg returning to the MCU as Phil Coulson for the first time since Marvel’s the Avengers.

Coulson has appeared in five seasons of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD since then, which has basically been ignored by the Marvel Studios releases.

Gregg previously spoke about appearing in Captain Marvel during a conversation with ComicBook.com.

“That was a fun call from my friends in the Cinematic Universe,” said Gregg, “who I normally see at these events, saying, ‘You know, we think once again we have some work for you, but it takes place in the ’90s. Can you go to the gym?’ Yeah, I said, ‘The ’90s? I mean, there is no gym that can get me back to the ’90s.’ And they said, ‘Well, don’t worry. We’ve been working on that technology, and we think we can goose you back a few years.’”

The most recent Marvel Studios movie put every TV series in a hard place moving forward, as Thanos’ finger snap wiped out half of all living life in the universe.

Marvel Television executive Jeph Loeb revealed the shows would take place before the events of Avengers: Infinity War while participating in a Reddit Ask Me Anything event.

“For the most part our stories will take place BEFORE Thanos clicked his fingers.” Loeb wrote. “A lot of that has to do with production and when we are telling our stories vs. when the movies come out. So hang in there. I remember in the comics, one of my favorite stories was the KREE-SKRULL war… which was universal, but in X-Men, no mention. Huh. And it all worked out in the end!”

Captain Marvel premieres in theaters on March 8, 2019.

