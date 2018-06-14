Marvel’s ‘Cloak And Dagger’: Stained Glass Sneak Preview Released

Freeform has released a preview for the third episode of Cloak and Dagger‘s first season.

Cloak and Dagger Episode 1×03 is titled, “Stained Glass.” The official synopsis for Stained Glass reads, “Tandy is on the run as Detective O’Reilly closes in on her, but the detective may not be after her for the reasons Tandy thinks. Tyrone is desperate for answers and turns to Evita and her Auntie Clarisse, a Voodoo priestess, for help.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview, seen in the video above, sees Tandy awakening from a blow to her head. With someone approaching her, she questions their intentions given the fact that they are armed. However, she recognizes him from their previous encounter in which he shot in her direction but at someone else. It is Tyrone. He is struggling to understand how he ended up here. As sirens approach, they both are eager to flee the location, but she does so alone and hopes to never see him again.

ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely reviewed the first few episodes of the series, singing an impressive praise. “If you’re on the fence about Cloak & Dagger, it’s time to hop on over to the other side,” Ridgely said. “It’s a surprisingly dark turn for a Marvel TV series on a teenage-driven network, but it makes for a wonderful departure from what the studio has delivered so far.”

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger airs Thursday nights at 8pm ET on Freeform.