Fans Pay Tribute to ‘Marvel Swimsuit Specials’ With Awesome Summer Sketches

Summer is officially upon us, meaning it’s time to kick back, pour a cold beverage of your choice, and enjoy some delightful pieces of fanart.

In recent days, the #MarvelSwimsuit2018 hashtag has been making a splash online, as fan artists and comic artists alike draw their favorite Marvel characters in beach wear. For context, the hashtag pays tribute to the Marvel Swimsuit Specials annuals of the 1990s, which tried to serve as a comic book alternative to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit specials.

Granted, Marvel’s Swimsuit issues haven’t been an official thing in a while, but that hasn’t stopped fans from creating a digital alternative. The end results have been pretty darn creative (and just a little NSFW).

Here are just a few of our favorite contributions to the #MarvelSwimsuit2018 hashtag.

@PANSEXUALTH0R

@SadMeganGirls

@phillipsevy

I’m going to try and color my #MarvelSwimsuit2018 pieces as warmups this week (cause what was a fun joke between artist friends has turned into a movement – as it should). First up – #Cable and #Hope. pic.twitter.com/aUil0SsqSf — Phillip Sevy (@phillipsevy) June 4, 2018

@ArtofNickRobles

@owenoak95

@SpiralShark

First #marvelswimsuit2018 piece, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel pic.twitter.com/CANT4HlfmF — Spencer Davis ? (@SpiralShark) May 28, 2018

@KylerClodfelter

@Kalhuset

Saw a bunch of artists doing #marvelswimsuit2018 so I wanted to participate with one of my faves. Might do more if you guys like it. #xmen #marvel #rogue #comics #art pic.twitter.com/XU1XWTAlPm — Kal (@Kalhuset) May 31, 2018

@bfdorsam

Alright, it’s #MarvelSwimsuit2018, so naturally I dropped my work to make this. pic.twitter.com/iwMarfi18z — Brian Fabry Dorsam (@bfdorsam) June 1, 2018

@TreeBeerd