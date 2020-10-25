U.S. Agent Will Fight His Replacement in Upcoming Marvel Comics

✖

U.S. Agent is going to have to tangle with his replacement in Marvel Comics. January solicits for John Walker’s book show him mixing it up with another Captain America look-alike. Christopher Priest is writing and Georges Jeanty is providing art for the issue. “American Zealot” focuses on Walker trying to find his footing after getting sacked from his role as U.S. Agent. Now, the third issue of the series sees him heading to Washington to deal with the politicians responsible for the shakeup. The whole thing goes sideways when the new U.S. Agent actually goes to lengths that Walker himself wouldn’t. Things are going to get tricky with the former extreme version of Captain America having to confront an enemy that serves as a reflection of his former self.

In previous comments to Comicbook.com, Priest actually talked about how excited they were to be debuting a new take on the character.

“‘American Zealot’ is a morality play told in five acts. John Walker has been fired. Or he quit. Depends on who’s telling the story. Now finding his way as a civilian government contractor, Walker is making more money and taking more risks as he can now venture into places sanctioned agents can’t always follow,” Priest shared. “However, with limited official access to intelligence data, the now-former USAgent’s missions can and often do lead him into blind alleys he’ll need to MacGyver himself out of.”

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

He continued, “I was thrilled to be invited back to Captain America until I realized it was this guy, Cap’s scowling, emotionally damaged misfit cousin. Cousin America. But USAGENT presents an exciting writer’s challenge to explore the myriad expressions and aspirations of the American dream, how that dream is fulfilled or not, through the eyes and voices of a nation often at war with itself. John Walker is a man often at war with HIMself, so Marvel knows no better a protagonist for this journey, this stumble, this Parkour carom through the many visions of the greatest nation on Earth.”

U.S.AGENT #3

Christopher Priest (W) Georges Jeanty (A)

Cover by Marco Checchetto, variant cover by Well-Bee

Having abandoned his mission to assist the skeleton crew guarding a long-abandoned S.H.I.E.L.D. facility in Appalachia, JOHN WALKER heads to Washington to confront the politicians who engineered his firing. Meanwhile, the ruthless and enigmatic new U.S.AGENT has arrived to take over Walker’s mission and is willing to destroy anything and anyone who gets in his way.

Did you know about the new U.S. Agent series? Let us know in the comments!