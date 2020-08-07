Marvel Unveils US Agent Series to Debut This Fall

✖

Marvel is bringing U.S. Agent back with his own series this November. Christopher Priest and Stefano Landini are here to get readers acquainted with John Walker all over again in U.S.Agent #1. As an added bonus, the former Super Patriot is sporting a brand new look courtesy of Landini’s design. (You can check out some awesome sketches of the costume down below!) Marco Checchetto will be providing the cover for issue one that you see below. With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier coming down the pipe soon, Marvel is ready to let walker do what he does best, interpret the American Dream his way. Usually, that involves a lot of fists and some methods that Steve Rogers wouldn’t readily approve of.

Both Priest and Landini had some fun things to say about approaching U.S.Agent this fall. It might not be the Captain America that readers are accustomed to, but it does allow the creative team to take some wild swings as they deliver their interpretation of Walker.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

“‘American Zealot’ is a morality play told in five acts. John Walker has been fired. Or he quit. Depends on who’s telling the story. Now finding his way as a civilian government contractor, Walker is making more money and taking more risks as he can now venture into places sanctioned agents can’t always follow,” Priest began. “However, with limited official access to intelligence data, the now-former USAgent’s missions can and often do lead him into blind alleys he’ll need to MacGyver himself out of.”

He added, “I was thrilled to be invited back to Captain America until I realized it was this guy, Cap’s scowling, emotionally damaged misfit cousin. Cousin America. But USAGENT presents an exciting writer’s challenge to explore the myriad expressions and aspirations of the American dream, how that dream is fulfilled or not, through the eyes and voices of a nation often at war with itself. John Walker is a man often at war with HIMself, so Marvel knows no better a protagonist for this journey, this stumble, this Parkour carom through the many visions of the greatest nation on Earth.”

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Landini conveyed his enthusiasm, “I am incredibly excited to be part of this new project dedicated to US AGENT together with this incredible staff. The story set up by Christopher is truly intense and full of twists, I can't wait for readers to see the incredible work we are doing with their own eyes.”

Check Marvel’s description of issue #1 below:

U.S.AGENT #1 (OF 5)

Written by Christopher Priest

Art by Stefano Landini

COVER BY Marco Checchetto



Christopher Priest and Stefano Landini bring back the Super-Soldier you love to hate!



“American Zealot” Chapter 1 of 5: John Walker, the former Super Patriot, has been stripped of his official USAgent status and is now operating as an independent government contractor protecting government covert interests. His latest protection detail draws him into a conflict between a small town and the corporate giant trying to destroy it. John acquires a new partner and new enemy along the way while being haunted by ghosts from his past and confronting challenges to his future.

Will you be checking out U.S.Agent #1 in November? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.