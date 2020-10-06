Marvel Reveals Two New U.S. Agent Variant Covers

✖

This November, John Walker returns to duty in a new U.S. Agent series from writer Christopher Priest, artist Georges Jeanty, and Marvel Comics. Now ComicBook.com can reveal two variant cover to U.S. Agent #1. The first is by Toni Infante. The second is Patch Zircher. You can take a look at both below. In the series' five-part story "American Zealot," former Super Patriot John Walker is stripped of his official USAgent status and goes independent, acting as a government contractor protecting government covert interests. His latest protection detail draws him into a conflict between a small town and the corporate giant trying to destroy it. John acquires a new partner and new enemy along the way while being haunted by ghosts from his past and confronting challenges to his future.

"'American Zealot' is a morality play told in five acts," Priest told ComicBook.com while announcing the series in August. "John Walker has been fired. Or he quit. Depends on who’s telling the story. Now finding his way as a civilian government contractor, Walker is making more money and taking more risks as he can now venture into places sanctioned agents can’t always follow. However, with limited official access to intelligence data, the now-former USAgent’s missions can and often do lead him into blind alleys he’ll need to MacGyver himself out of."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Priest continued, "I was thrilled to be invited back to Captain America. until I realized it was this guy, Cap’s scowling, emotionally damaged misfit cousin. Cousin America. But U.S. Agent presents an exciting writer’s challenge to explore the myriad expressions and aspirations of the American dream, how that dream is fulfilled or not, through the eyes and voices of a nation often at war with itself. John Walker is a man often at war with HIMself, so Marvel knows no better a protagonist for this journey, this stumble, this Parkour carom through the many visions of the greatest nation on Earth.”

U.S. Agent #1 goes on sale November 4th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)