Marvel Confirms The Eternals Takes Place After Avengers: Endgame

After the events of Avengers: Endgame established a lot of changes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fans are curious to see what’s next for the franchise of superhero movies. But no one is sure what to expect from the MCU in 2020, as both movies on the docket look to be taking place in the past. However Marvel Studios just revealed new details about The Eternals, the upcoming film that will introduce a whole new family of heroes into the MCU. And now we know it will give us our first glimpse at the state of the world on the big screen after Avengers: Endgame, taking place after the big crossover event.

The synopsis states: “Marvel Studios’ The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, The Deviants.”

This is the first official confirmation that it will take place after Avengers: Endgame, though we do understand there will be some flashbacks that take place throughout the history of human existence on Earth.

Marvel Studios President and creative guru Kevin Feige confirmed that Avengers do not yet know of the existence of the Eternals, but the ancient race of powerful beings are certainly familiar with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

“The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don’t know much about The Eternals…Yet,” Feige explained at CCXP last month. “Celestials are a big part of it, you’ve seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Nowhere is the severed head of a Celestial. We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals.”

Feige previously teased the intention behind bringing the Eternals to the big screen, stating the desire to elevate a new group of heroes after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

“Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people,” Feige explained in an interview with Collider. “You were asking about ’60s, and ’70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that’s also something we haven’t really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing.”

The Eternals premieres on November 6th.