Marvel's Daredevil Is in a Fight With the Actual Devil

Marvel's Daredevil is in a fight with the devil it seems – quite literally.

The new Daredevil (2023) comic book series from Marvel has had a major challenge in front of it in following Chip Zadarsky's epic "Red Fist Saga" story arc. Daredevil and Elektra united to form their own group The First, which went to war with The Hand ninja clan, and the new avatar of their god The Beast, Frank Castle/The Punisher. The end of the story saw Matt Murdock arrange his own death to send his soul to literal hell to save the spirits of his mentor Stick, best friend Foggy Nelson, and others. That mission took a turn when Matt was transformed into a "Hand of God" (in his white suit) in order to finally defeat The Beast.

In a major twist to the epilogue of The Red Fist Saga, Elektra was exclusively the new Daredevil of Hell's Kitchen, while Matt Murdock presumably passed into the afterlife. That assumption got turned on its head when Elektra stumbled across "Father Matthew," a priest in Hell's Kitchen who was clearly Matt returned from the dead – only with no memory at all of his former self.

The questions fans were left hanging with were: How did Matt Murdock return? And why was he in this new life role?

Daredevil #1 by Saladin Ahmed and artist Aaron Kuder doesn't drag out the mystery for long: as far as Matt can explain, it was God's will that he was brought back, and he's leaning into that mission – even if the persona of Daredevil is still buried in his subconscious.

Elektra's Daredevil is keeping tabs on Father Matthew, in a noble attempt to help him embrace his new chance at life; however, while on patrol one night Elektra finds someone else is watching Matt: a demonic figure representing sloth or laziness, who quickly takes possession of Elektra's body, and uses it to ambush Matt.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In the climactic rematch at the end of the issue, Matt dons an old-school-style Daredevil tracksuit costume and heads to Elektra's place to confront the demon. But in his "Father Matthew" role Daredevil has a brand new way to fight: with faith. An impromptu exorcism later, the demon is banished and Elektra is saved.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

However, before heading back to hell the demon teases that as the slothful one, he is the easiest monster that Father Matthew will face. The implication is clear: Daredevil may have been resurrected by God, but that doesn't mean the Devil has forgotten that Matt killed one of his children (The Beast). While Elektra's Daredevil will be keeping the streets safe, it seems that Daredevil will be fighting a spiritual battle against the forces of the actual Devil.

Daredevil #1 is on sale at Marvel Comics