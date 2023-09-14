Werewolf By Night Getting Color Re-Release on Disney+ for Halloween

More Werewolf By Night is coming to Disney+ this Halloween, but this time, the special will be in color. Marvel Studios announced that the popular spooky time special will be re-released on the streaming platform in color. One of the defining features of Werewolf By Night's black and white color palette. However, on Friday October 20, fans will get to see the story of Jack Russell in full blooming color. Director Michael Giacchino's MCU debut was well-regarded by fans and critics alike. A lot of people praised its tone and commitment to a darker, sacred Marvel Studios story.

Horror is not exactly hard to find in Phase 4 with both Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Moon Knight having some scary elements. But, viewers did enjoy the mature adventure of Elsa Bloodstone and Jack Russell last fall. The question of other Marvel Studios Special Presentations remains. So far, there have only been a couple and no new efforts announced. Fans clearly enjoyed the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Werewolf By Night. After those two outings, could there be another Halloween surprise on the way next year? Well, only time will tell. For now, another version of the mystical outing will have to do.

How Did Werewolf By Night Happen?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Marvel Studios leaped pretty far outside of their usual output with Werewolf By Night. So, it's fair to wonder how this project came to be. In an interview with ComicBook.com, producer Brian Gay explained that the studio wanted something completely different for the holiday special. Marvel also drew some inspiration from the seasonal classics that used to be staples on broadcast television decades ago.

"It's funny that sometimes things just come together. And it was just one of those. We'd always wondered: where could we introduce Werewolf by Night?" Gay began. "We love the character. What feels right? And of course, movie, TV show, series, different length of series, but Disney+ lets us be very flexible with what we do."

He would mention, "One of the things that had always come up is we love a good old network special, something like Charlie Brown's Christmas or Frosty the Snowman, things like that that were specials and they show once, or maybe they show every year. And we said, 'Well, could we do one of those?' And it turns out the answer was yes. And that's where Werewolf by Night came from."

Will Werewolf By Night Return in the MCU?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

As more creepy characters continue to crop-up, some fans wonder if they can expect more horror-themed adventures in the MCU. Producer Stephen Broussard told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis that Marvel likes the idea of exploring that realm. As fans are undoubtedly aware, Blade is getting his MCU debut in the future and there are already Midnight Suns adjacent characters like Moon Knight and Daredevil already prowling around. (To say nothing of those witches like Agatha Harkness awaiting their own Disney+ series.) It sure does seem like there's a monster mash brewing in this universe.

"Well, I will say that we're starting to introduce some cool characters that are in the darker side, the more monster side and the supernatural and the occult in a very organic way as you're seeing these character pop up," Stephen Broussard explained during Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's press junket. "I think in very organic ways, it feels like there could be ways to continue those stories in ways that feel very fresh and new and keeping our toe in that horror side of things."

Will you be watching the new version of Werewolf By Night?