New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Trailer Highlights Expanded Open World

PlayStation and Insomniac Games have today revealed a new trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that centers around the PS5 sequel's open world of New York City. Compared to both the original Marvel's Spider-Man and its Miles Morales spin-off, Insomniac is increasing the scale and density of NYC quite substantially in Spider-Man 2. Now, to better show off what that entails, a new video filled entirely with gameplay footage from the highly-anticipated PlayStation title has now been let loose.

Narrated by creative director Bryan Intihar, this new video serves as a short walkthrough to some of the updated features found in this sequel. With Isomniac's world of New York City now featuring Queens and Brooklyn, some of the many new traversal mechanics that will be seen in Spider-Man 2 have been shown off in greater detail. The trailer also happens to touch on some of the big improvements that the PS5 hardware has allowed for. Notably, players will be able to swap between Peter and Miles seamlessly and will also be able to fast-travel to other parts of New York in no time at all. Essentially, it looks like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 should feature little-to-no loading whatsoever, which is pretty staggering.

One of the cooler new elements that is shown off in this trailer involves the manner in which players can view points of interest within the environment. Rather than having to pull up the in-game map, Spider-Man 2 has introduced a system that will highlight specific spots in the world on the HUD. This means that players will be able to stumble across side missions, collectibles, and other interactions within New York City in a much more natural way when compared to past installments.

New Suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

One other brief aspect of Spider-Man 2 that this trailer touches on is the various suits that players will be able to unlock. The variety of suits seen in both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales ended up being a fan-favorite feature and Insomniac seems to have only deepened the manner in which they can be used in the sequel. Not only does this trailer highlight a handful of the cosmetic options that will be featured in Spider-Man 2, it also reveals that there will be a new system that will allow players to choose between various color schemes for specific suits. This will allow for far more color combinations than in past Spider-Man games and

If you didn't already have the launch date of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 circled on your calendar, the game is poised to release next month on October 20 for PlayStation 5. For more information on Spider-Man 2, be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming coverage on ComicBook.com as we'll have a new hands-on preview that publishes tomorrow, September 15. At that time, we'll be able to share our initial impressions of the game's story, its gameplay, and many of the other new components that Insomniac has packed into Spidey's latest outing.