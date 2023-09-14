Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Confirms Appearance of Spider-Man 3's Black Suit

The latest trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has confirmed the appearance of the black suit that Tobey Maguire donned in the film Spider-Man 3. With the original Spider-Man game on PS4, Insomniac ended up adding a number of unlockable outfits that players could use which resembled the big screen versions of Spider-Man played by Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. Now, it's known that this trend associated with the theatrical versions of Spidey will be continuing once again in the forthcoming PS5 sequel.

Spotted briefly in a new video for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Insomniac finally gave fans a brief look at the black suit that looks nearly identical to the one in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3. Rather than being smooth like the default symbiote outfit seen in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, this edition of the symbiote costume is more textured and comes lined with silver webbing. This suit is just one of a handful that Insomniac highlighted in the trailer, although this is likely the one that caught the attention of most.

This Spider-Man 3 suit's inclusion is very notable because it was one of the most requested outfits that fans wanted to see in the original Marvel's Spider-Man. Despite these loud cries, though, Insomniac chose not to add any version of the black suit as it was waiting to introduce the symbiote in a future game. Now, with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 prominently centering around Peter Parker and his entanglement with the alien suit, this Spider-Man 3 variant has also been chosen to be included.

Are Other Spider-Man Movie Suits Coming to Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Currently, it has been confirmed that there will be at least 65 suits in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It hasn't yet been disclosed if there will be any additional outfits tied to Spider-Man's designs in different films. As mentioned, many of the most notable Spider-Man outfits that have been seen in various movies have already been seen in the first Spidey game, but whether or not they're included once again hasn't been unveiled.

If there are any other unlockable cosmetics that are tied to various Spider-Man appearances in film, it could make sense for Miles Morales to have a new outfit associated with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Even though the Miles Morales spin-off previously included a skin tied to the titular character's appearance in Into the Spider-Verse, it wouldn't be much of a shock to see an Across the Spider-Verse variant show up in this entry.

After first being announced back in 2021, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will finally release next month on October 20, exclusively for PlayStation 5. Ahead of that launch, be sure to stay tuned to our forthcoming coverage on ComicBook.com as we'll have a new hands-on preview of the game that publishes tomorrow, September 15.