Marvel Fans React to Netflix Cancelling ‘Daredevil’
Netflix has cancelled Marvel's Daredevil, and fans are raising hell.
The streaming giant announced the cancellation late Thursday, after it pulled the plug on fellow Marvel-Netflix series Iron Fist and Luke Cage just one week apart in October.
"Marvel's Daredevil will not return for a fourth season on Netflix," read Netflix's statement published through Deadline.
"We are tremendously proud of the show's last and final season and although it's painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note. We're thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show's writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we're grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel."
Netflix issued similar statements when announcing the abrupt cancellations of Iron Fist and Luke Cage, noting Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and the bulletproof Harlem hero (Mike Colter) would resurface elsewhere in "future projects" set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The unexpected cancellation could be tied to Disney+, Disney's premiere streaming service launching in late 2019. The company announced earlier this month it will launch a big-budget series centered around Loki (Tom Hiddleston), following news it was eyeing a series to star Avengers' Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany).
Marvel Television head Jeph Loeb previously told EW "the television studio will always be beholden to our networks," a statement backed by Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, who told The Insider Marvel's Netflix shows "are for us to cancel."
In that same interview with EW, Loeb revealed Marvel had "an idea" for at least three more seasons of Daredevil.
Earlier this month, data analysis from analytics firm Jumpshot noted Daredevil could be at risk of cancellation after the fan-favorite and critically acclaimed series saw a 57 percent drop between its second and third seasons in first week views. Netflix does not publicly release its viewership numbers, leaving Daredevil's exact performance undetermined.
Daredevil Season Three showrunner Erik Oleson previously told ComicBook.com he was "hopeful" to return for a fourth season, answering "hell yes" when asked if he was eager to have another go at the horn-headed superhero.
Marvel fans were left incensed by Netflix in September when the company altered its designated Facebook page for limited series The Defenders "NX," a geek-friendly division of genre content — a move that signalled an end to future episodes of the crossover event series.
Following the cuts of Defenders, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and now Daredevil, Netflix has just two Marvel series remaining: Jessica Jones and The Punisher, both developing their third and second seasons, respectively.
If Jones and Punisher are next to be axed, Netflix isn't likely to announce those cancellations before those seasons have had a chance to premiere. Such a move would negatively affect viewership as audiences are less likely to tune into an already-cancelled series.
Netflix has yet to declare a debut date for both series.
Me rn pic.twitter.com/O6ovdwahwq— Holly Jolly ? (@Hollykach00) November 30, 2018
Me @ Netflix rn pic.twitter.com/M7HtVdq5ml— Holly Jolly ? (@Hollykach00) November 30, 2018
November 30, 2018
OH BOY I CAN'T WAIT FOR THE NEW DAREDEVIL TO COME OUT ON DISNEY'S STREAMING SERVICE AND BE PG-13, MAKING QUIPS EVERY 5 SECONDS pic.twitter.com/hEnprwMZm7— MisterBatfleck (@Mister_BatfIeck) November 30, 2018
@netflix BRING BACK DAREDEVIL #RenewDaredevil pic.twitter.com/teAfaGZes3— malakai (@transwiccan) November 30, 2018
Iron Fist and Luke Cage deserved to get cancelled but NOT DAREDEVIL pic.twitter.com/bK4vGjNgyn— ????????? (@Queensleyy) November 30, 2018
daredevil foi cancelada pic.twitter.com/3tlnYUelPI— k ✨?qoaad in 4 days (@karolpotters) November 30, 2018
#Daredevil ended with Matt, Karen, and Foggy happy and at peace and together. The worst part of the cancellation is that we barely saw them work together in season 2 and 3 and now we never will ? pic.twitter.com/57RajM2MNi— Pallavi. (@themediumplace) November 30, 2018
shut up.... charlie cox is probably so upset right now he loved playing daredevil so much i- pic.twitter.com/5DoUzFrE9Q— fuck netflix basically (@modernbucky) November 30, 2018
Jessica Jones had a terrible season 2 but daredevil had 3(!!!!) AMAZING seasons and it’s canceled???— celeste (@odetoceleste) November 30, 2018
they really cancelled daredevil pic.twitter.com/WTcVQbZjyw— pey (@canarysolo) November 30, 2018
Daredevil deserves so much better:( pic.twitter.com/8JXSs9U9QN— Jones (@ughstarman) November 30, 2018
So Daredevil got canceled. One of the only quality Netflix's shows I really liked. What a shame. @netflix— Marco Mena (@Mena_Marco) November 30, 2018
Now we’re gonna get a WATERED DOWN version of Daredevil on Disney’s new streaming service when it launches in 2019.
Way to kill artistic interpretation of an AMAZING (probably the best) superhero show.— Alex Casablancas (@dicegamebaby) November 30, 2018
.@netflix CANCELLED #DAREDEVIL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/2bSCMemcs3— Oscar (@oscarGosei) November 30, 2018
Bruh Disney really thinks we’re gonna watch a pg-13 version of daredevil pic.twitter.com/mBSdn5vjz7— __Anderson? (@AnderGawd) November 30, 2018
Wtf @netflix is nothing sacred #daredevil pic.twitter.com/XmsDoehXqO— keiley kaiser (@keileykaiser) November 30, 2018
I swear to God I'm cancelling my Netflix account. I won't pay a company that cancels fucking Daredevil pic.twitter.com/n7swvxyFQA— Thais (@thqyx) November 30, 2018
¿¡COMO QUE CANCELARON DAREDEVIL!? pic.twitter.com/kkFyTSYr7h— Arthur C. Flores (@arthurocks_10) November 30, 2018
Aiyyo, they took my baby #Daredevil away. F*ck a Avengers Trailer, I’m hot. Daredevil was too good for us. And was THE BEST SUPERHERO SHOW. PERIOD. Thank you to the cast for reminding us all why Daredevil is a legend. pic.twitter.com/ecZuLJ84Tp— Lakell "TASK" Pruitt #Excelsior (@UpToTASK) November 30, 2018
Daredevil deserves a movie and Spider-Man deserves to fight Kingpin PERIOD— Ira (@ira) November 30, 2018
#Daredevil cancelled by Netflix.... pic.twitter.com/eI8slNQlPc— Jarrod ?? (@SuperS_J) November 30, 2018
My reaction to daredevil being cancelled: pic.twitter.com/WZmUYQbMH6— Jack The Boss (@jackpwool) November 30, 2018
daredevil was canceled,, pic.twitter.com/tUfNejTv3v— xmas hellboy⛄? (@newtsgeiszler) November 30, 2018
I'M SICK OF NETFLIX CANCELLING GOOD SHOWS LIKE DAREDEVIL AND LUKES CAGE YET KEEPING TRASH SHOWS LIKE INSATIABLE AND 13 REASONS WHY I'M- #RenewDaredevil pic.twitter.com/uuYAsecsqD— thor's bitch (@marvelouscody) November 30, 2018
@netflix cancelled Daredevil but keep Insatiable and 13 reasons why. pic.twitter.com/8RLc69Bbf3— ash. (@AshlynBri_) November 30, 2018
@netflix canceled @Daredevil
Monsters! pic.twitter.com/8NjJAKy5Lw— RavenclawGoddess (@RGoddess394) November 30, 2018
so, daredevil is getting cancelled. i- pic.twitter.com/8amQSU02ie— ?????? ??? ?? ???? ?? (@richiekaspbrck) November 30, 2018
@netflix How you cancel @Daredevil after the best season we had so far?! #RenewDaredevil pic.twitter.com/naahEWPaWk— Jemima Bessa (@mimabessa) November 30, 2018
NETFLIX JUST CANCELLED DAREDEVIL pic.twitter.com/j6sraU6iXq— claire (@cbgaurana) November 30, 2018
DAREDEVIL NO, PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/eBGbMy58mF— Luz Cano. (@xlJsalm) November 30, 2018
I honestly don’t know why I still have @netflix because Daredevil was the one thing that brought me back every year. pic.twitter.com/bc7v3cjRLk— Batfamily_trivia (@BatfamilyTrivia) November 30, 2018
Screams in Daredevil. pic.twitter.com/cUzTaNJH89— Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) November 30, 2018
@netflix who's ass do I have to beat to get #Daredevil a season 4 pic.twitter.com/2xbU4dOMc4— Josh Wolske (@JoshWolske) November 30, 2018