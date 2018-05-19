Marvel Deadpool Collector’s Edition Monopoly is Now Available to Pre-Order

Deadpool 2 is now in theaters, and GameStop is celebrating by giving fans their first crack at ordering the Monopoly Marvel Deadpool Collector’s Edition from Hasbro. This is a special version of the Deadpool Monopoly game released earlier this year. The description reads:

“The Marvel Deadpool Collector’s Edition of the Monopoly game features premium foil packaging, stylized gameboard art, and Chimichanga, Bandage, and Unicorn Boxes to hold game components. It also includes a token based on Deadpool’s cozy bunny slippers! Players can enjoy traditional Monopoly gameplay with the crazy humor of Marvel’s comic book character. Players move around the board hiring as many Mercenaries and buying as many Sweet Rides as they can. The last player with any money when all other players have gone bankrupt wins!“

So the difference between the standard version of Deadpool Monopoly and the Collector’s Edition comes down to the packaging, art, the bunny slippers token, and the Chimichanga, Bandage, and Unicorn boxes. The gameplay remains the same. That having been said, if you want the fancy version, you can pre-order it here for $39.99 with shipping slated for October 31st. It appears that GameStop has the pre-order exclusive on this, so that link is the only place you’ll be able to get it for some time.

If the standard edition will do, you can get it for as little as $18.39. Amazon also has it in stock for Prime members.

If you want a pair of real Deadpool slippers to match your Collector’s Edition Monopoly token, GameStop’s sister site ThinkGeek has just the thing. You can grab a pair here for $29.99 while supplies last. The full list of specs can be found below – including size info.

• Deadpool Fuzzy Bunny Slippers

• Officially-licensed Marvel merchandise

• A ThinkGeek exclusive

• Small/Medium (8-9 U.S. Men’s shoe size / 10-11 U.S. Women’s shoe size)

• Large/X-Large (10-11 U.S. Men’s shoe size / 12-13 U.S. Women’s shoe size)

• Deadpool with flappy bunny ears and a fluffy tail

• No-slip dots on the bottom, but with enough blood any surface can be slippery!

• Materials: Faux fur – 100% manmade materials

• Care Instructions: Spot clean with a damp cloth and mild detergent

