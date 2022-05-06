Marvel Star Elizabeth Olsen Hopes for Scarlet Witch Redemption

Elizabeth Olsen is hoping for a Scarlet Witch redemption at some point. The Marvel star spoke to Variety along with Kevin Feige. In their interview, the Wanda Maximoff actress hoped that she would get another moment in the sun as a good guy again after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Scarlet Witch was every bit of the villain in that movie, and things ended with her seeming demise under a pile of rocks on Mount Wundagore. While Olsen's status in the MCU moving forward seems to be up in the air, a lot of fans just want those WandaVision vibes back. She became such a fan favorite over the pandemic and now the viewers want her to anchor a solo movie. So, things are going to be interesting as it relates to Wanda Maximoff in the MCU until somebody offers up concrete answers.

"Wanda is heading, hopefully, towards some sort of redemption. I don't think any of these characters are ever really gone. Especially the you introduce the Multiverse to multiply all of our bodies and other universes. Something that playing Wanda has taught me over how many years is how many things and opportunities you can do with one character. Kind of breaks a feeling of limitations to be with a character for so long and continue to change the narrative of how this character is used to tell story. That kind of opens up how you think about how we can approach character and storytelling in challenging ways, hopefully."

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige Comments on Scarlet Witch's Future

Kevin Feige remained famously non-comittal when Variety asked about her status. It sure looked like she was dead at the end of Doctor Strange, but nothing is set in stone. He had nothing but praise for the actress that brings the character to life. "She's incredibly humble and incredibly down-to-earth," Feige explained. "And yet when those cameras roll, it's a force of nature." When asked about Wanda, he offered, "There really is so much more to explore. We still haven't touched on many of her core storylines from the comics."

The head man only poured gasoline on that particular fire. "I don't know that we saw her under rubble?" he smirked. "I saw a tower coming down, and a little red flash. I don't know what that means."

"I'd work with Lizzie for another 100 years if we could," Feige added before leaving fans with this: "Anything's possible in the multiverse! We'll have to see."

