Marvel Fans Are Hoping For a Scarlet Witch Solo Movie Announcement at Comic-Con

San Diego Comic-Con is finally returning later this week, and Marvel Studios recently announced their plans to have a panel in Hall H. Fans are pretty sure there will be some Captain America 4 announcements at the event, but there's been no official word on what Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, has in store for the panel. While the possibilities are endless when it comes to the MCU's future, there is one specific project fans are hoping will be announced this week. After the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) fate was left unclear. Now, fans are hoping the beloved character will be getting her own standalone movie.

Olsen has teased what she wants to see happen next for her character, and she recently addressed the possibility of a Scarlet Witch standalone movie. "I think I would," Olsen told The New York Times when asked about making another movie. "But it really needs to be a good story. I think these films are best when it's not about creating content, but about having a very strong point of view – not because you need to have a three-picture plan."

You can check out some of the tweets from Scarlet Witch fans below...