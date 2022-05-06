Marvel Fans Are Hoping For a Scarlet Witch Solo Movie Announcement at Comic-Con
San Diego Comic-Con is finally returning later this week, and Marvel Studios recently announced their plans to have a panel in Hall H. Fans are pretty sure there will be some Captain America 4 announcements at the event, but there's been no official word on what Marvel Studios president, Kevin Feige, has in store for the panel. While the possibilities are endless when it comes to the MCU's future, there is one specific project fans are hoping will be announced this week. After the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch's (Elizabeth Olsen) fate was left unclear. Now, fans are hoping the beloved character will be getting her own standalone movie.
Olsen has teased what she wants to see happen next for her character, and she recently addressed the possibility of a Scarlet Witch standalone movie. "I think I would," Olsen told The New York Times when asked about making another movie. "But it really needs to be a good story. I think these films are best when it's not about creating content, but about having a very strong point of view – not because you need to have a three-picture plan."
You can check out some of the tweets from Scarlet Witch fans below...
The Time Is Now
Manifesting the #ScarletWitch returns with her own solo movie pic.twitter.com/SslH9k9VKa— Ren (@wandasolsen) June 29, 2022
Call Kevin
Tell Kevin Feige we need a Scarlet Witch Trilogy. Thank you!#ScarletWitch #WandaVision #WandaMaximoff pic.twitter.com/o3W8apdXma— Multi stan 🐝🐝🐝 (@OneFandomVerse) July 16, 2022
Same
the day we get a scarlet witch solo movie will also be the day where my life is complete. pic.twitter.com/RHl0pysbEp— franki (@ptrvafx) July 17, 2022
All Of Us
ⓘ These two users want a Scarlet Witch solo movie pic.twitter.com/USUrnEcjmV— ᱬ jasmine ᱬ (@jasluvslizzie) July 16, 2022
Come Through, Kev
The street if they don't announce the scarlet witch solo film pic.twitter.com/rDhAgyTgcA— Wanda's car (@wiccanonlyfans) July 16, 2022
Just One Movie...
i need a scarlet witch solo MOVIE project pic.twitter.com/dPTilw9gLz— ace ☆ daphnes gf (@3DDIESMATILDA) July 16, 2022
...Actually, Make It Three
anyways scarlet witch trilogy confirmation in a few days pic.twitter.com/3cjpUmVc11— sam (@dorotheaivys) July 16, 2022
Sorry
I apologize in advance for the person I’d be the day scarlet witch solo project is announced pic.twitter.com/w1pvnYGxQr— It’s All Wanda (@lizzieollxen) July 16, 2022
Not Sorry
i will NOT apologize for the person i will become when scarlet witch solo movie is announced pic.twitter.com/t1z3pPKmO4— vee ᱬ saw tlat (@lizzieschaoss) July 16, 2022
Chaos Magic
Can you imagine social media if Kevin Feige announces a Scarlet Witch solo movie?— Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) July 16, 2022
In Conclusion
SCARLET WITCH SOLO MOVIE WILL BE ANNOUNCED NEXT WEEK 🕯🕯🕯 pic.twitter.com/JkRUCLRArU— Sam ᱬ (@natsmultiverse) July 17, 2022