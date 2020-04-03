Marvel’s Eternals: Salma Hayek Excited To Be Leader Of The Group

Marvel’s Eternals, recently delayed to February of 2021, This means promotion of the film should be starting as soon as the end of this month. Given the possibility of things shifting, following the lead of Black Widow which was supposed to drop on May 1, the marketing train might just sit in the station a bit longer than originally anticipated. As a result, any time the cast opens their mouth about the film in any way, Marvel fans are rightfully getting excited to hear new perspective of the film. The latest edition of Eternals cast members opening up called for Salma Hayek, the movie’s Ajak, to share a bit of excitement.

“At 53 – finally! – I can be a superhero,” Hayek told TF. “I play Ajak, who is the leader of the superheroes and all of them are people you would never have imagined. Except for Angelina [Jolie]. Angelina – she was born to be a superhero!”

Hayek has an esteemed resumé in Hollywood. Still, she is tremendously excited to be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in such a big way. With her, Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Bryan Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, and several others will be joining the pantheon of Marvel heroes on the big screen.

The group, as a whole, will be a gamechanger for the Marvel Cinematic Universe but not completely unfamiliar in tone by the sound of it. “The rest of us [Eternals] are like misfits, and we’re all superheroes, and I get to be the leader,” she said. “That sounds really appropriate! Yes, why not? Let’s go! It just made me feel like, ‘Maybe they’re doing something different.’ And they are.”

Eternals recently took the release date originally planned for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Marvel’s updated release schedule sees Black Widow arriving in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 18, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If…? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

(Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)