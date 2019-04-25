Marvel Fan Breaks Hearts by Altering the 'Avengers: Endgame' Posters to Show the Fallen’s Final Words

Earlier this week, the Internet was graced with a whole new set of Avengers: Endgame posters in honor of the film being one month away from its release. The set of 32 posters ranged from the characters who died in Avengers: Infinity War to those who plan to "Avenge the Fallen." Sadly, all those who were lost have posters featured in black and white to mark their deaths. One Marvel fan decided to take the heartbreaking images one step further by adding each of the character's final lines. Twitter user, @astrocastiels, posted altered images of everyone who was dusted by the Thanos snap as well as those who perished by his hand earlier in the film.

"Their last words….," they wrote. The thread goes on to include three more tweets with a total of 13 altered posters.

As if the original posters were not sad enough, these are definitely giving fans an extra kick in the feels. Many people took to the comments to express their feelings over the altered images, all saddened by the reminder of their favorite characters' final moments.

"May I join the bawling corner?," @JenCathryne joked.

"WHO GAVE YOU THE RIGHT?," @dreyahisasloth asked.

"Thank you for ruining my day," @Queen_Lumley replied.

Most people, however, just replied with a crying gifs.

How do you feel about these altered Avengers: Endgame posters? Which one makes you the saddest? Tell us in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

