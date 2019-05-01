Marvel Fan Spots Clue In Avengers: Endgame Which May Reveal The Next MCU Phase

Avengers: Endgame was full of little Easter Eggs and small details for fans to pick up on, so many in fact that there are still likely ones that are out there we haven’t noticed. That is certainly the case for a new detail seen towards the end of the movie, a detail that managed to slip by many but one that could end up having a big effect on the Phases to come. Obviously, spoilers for Avengers: Endgame are incoming, so if you haven’t seen the movie yet you’ve been warned.

After Thanos and his armies are defeated things start to return to pseudo-normal, and we see Peter Parker back at high school for a reunion with his best friend Ned. Thing is one Marvel fan noticed that there’s another person behind Peter that many might recognize if they look close enough, especially if you watched Captain Marvel (via u/vancityaidan).

That would be Ben Mendelsohn, who plays the school administrator welcoming fans back to school. For those unfamiliar with Captain Marvel, he played the role of Talos, a Skrull Commander that initially tried to scan Carol’s mind but ultimately turned out to be an ally of Mar-Vell. She would eventually help him and the Skrulls avoid the Kree and find a new homeworld, which is where Captain Marvel ends.

So, what does this mean going forward? It could just be a nice nod to Mendelsohn, but it could also be much more. As fans know Skrulls can turn into anyone they see, and so perhaps Talos has taken on the identity of a school administrator for a reason. He could either be hiding in plain sight, keeping off the Kree’s radar, or he could be monitoring what humans and the heroes of Earth are doing. With everything Thanos has been up to, they could very well be keeping tabs for safety reasons, but if not, perhaps they are infiltrating us bit by bit, leading to the realization of the Secret Invasion storyline from the comics.

That series saw the Skrulls infiltrate not only the world of heroes but also the government until they just about had Earth under their control. It was only by accident that the heroes found out they had been infiltrated, and big time characters like Elektra, Invisible Woman, Hank Pym, Spider-Woman, and more were revealed to have been abducted and swapped out for their Skrull counterparts.

So, is the MCU also going this way? We don’t know what happens to Talos, though hopefully, we’ll get more clarity from the Captain Marvel sequel in regards to that, but perhaps it leads to a potential Skrull takeover directly from the comics.

