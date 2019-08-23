Marvel Fan Creates Heartbreaking Spider-Man Video With Tom Holland And Tobey Maguire

Marvel fans are having a hard time getting over this latest Spider-Man news, and it is hard to blame them at this point. The Internet has produced a number of memes to help soothe the pain, but this Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire mashup takes the cake. @RubiksEdits takes the most heartstring-pulling moments from the first Spider-Man film trilogy and combines them with some pretty potent gut-punches with Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The editor’s use of Maguire crying in the older films is used a lot in humorous photoshops and film edits these days. It’s still mildly funny here, but there is a sort of sadness dancing underneath the entire video. A measure of sincere sadness is present during that riff on the funeral and having older Spider-Man present with all of the other Avengers for the “funeral” feels apt. There really are no winners here and mostly just losers among the fans that might have to deal with the fact that Spider-Man may never come back to the MCU.

In other places on the web, Twitter users made their displeasure known this week with a #SaveSpiderManFromSony hashtag that included a lot of memes and funny video edits like the one from @RubiksEdits. Some users began to discover that some of the voices crying out for Spidey’s return to Marvel Studios were actually Twitter bots. A strange situation just keeps getting stranger.

We are not even getting into the thousands that have signed up for a Facebook event to “rescue” Spider-Man from Sony’s facilities. (People have moved on from Area 51 here in the late summer now.) Stan Lee’s family has weighed in on the news and fans are no closer to learning if the Web-Slinger will ever continue his adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Who knows, after all

Fear not Marvel fans, there might still be a reason for hope, though. Sony’s statement on the negotiations did include the nugget that the company is hopeful the situation can still resolve itself in the future. The two studios have the chance to sort out their differences and get back to delivering the fans the Spider-Man films they clearly enjoy so much. But, for now, the mourning continues.

