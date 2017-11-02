Marvel Fan Makes Hilarious Observation About Thor’s Dad

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is no question that Thor: Ragnarok is the funniest out of all 21 movies. While the Taika Waititi-directed film provides belly laughs from start to finish, there is one minor detail that has fans questioning Thor's father, Odin, who is played by Anthony Hopkins. Reddit user, u/toosiewillson, took to the /r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a page "dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU," to question what exactly Odin was doing with a replica of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet.

"Odin was full of it," they wrote. The attached meme reads, "Odin had an entire fake gauntlet complete with fake stones so he probably just walked around the universe threatening to snap people until they gave him their gold." To be fair, Odin does seem to have an affinity for gold!

Many fans commented on the post, clearly loving the hilarious jab at former King of Asgard (RIP).

"Imagine Odin wearing that gauntlet and Hela wielding Mjolnir. No wonder they were thought of as gods," u/OMGWTFBBQLULZ wrote.

"Fake, sure, but possibly a noble one. Thinking that Odin has all the stones might prevent others from actually seeking them out," u/InfiniteNameOptions suggested.

"'Odin sir, no disrespect but our city is now entirely made of gold don't you think we have enough?' 'Hmmm no I need an eyepatch,'" u/Csantana joked.

There's also a theory going around from u/bubonis as to why Odin had the fake gauntlet, which you can read here.

What do you think the fake Gauntlet was used for? Tell us in the comments!

While we may not get any answers about Odin's faux Infinity Gauntlet, we will likely be seeing more of the real thing in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. The film stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

