Marvel Grants Permission for Iron Man to Appear on Gravestone of Child Who Passed Away From Cancer

A young Marvel fan will be honored by his favorite superhero after passing away.

Ollie Gardiner’s family made a request that the boy’s headstone feature an engraving of Iron Man. Gardiner passed away after a battle with cancer. He was a big Star Wars and Marvel fan, and his family wanted to honor him with his favorite character etched into his memorial.

Pete and Jane Gardiner posted on Ollie’s Facebook page about the process, revealing the help Marvel is providing in honoring their late son.

“We have just been through the process of ordering Ollie’s headstone and after his hero ‘Ironman’ had proved such an inspiration during Ollie’s treatment, we wanted him represented on the grave,” they wrote. “After a little persuasion, the church said we could have him on a few conditions, one of which being that the Marvel Corporation gave their permission. I thought that would be impossible to obtain, but contacted them anyway.

“Two weeks later I received an email and not only did they give permission, but also offered their help in mediating with the Church of England. Such a lovely gesture. Ollie will be smiling down knowing his idol will be with him for eternity.”

This is a touching tribute for a young child who is gone too soon. It’s encouraging to see Marvel not only approve the use of their famous hero, but to also reach out and lend a helping hand.

Check out the full post from Ollie Gardiner’s family below: