Marvel Fan Pays Tribute to the Original Six Avengers by Cutting Together End Titles

Now that Avengers: Endgame is available on digital, Blu-Ray, and DVD, Marvel fans have been creating awesome content using footage from the film. A recent post to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to discussing Marvel Studios, the films and television shows, and anything else related to the MCU,” pays tribute to the original six Avengers in a cool way. The fan-edit shows all of the end titles that feature Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye/Clint Barton), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow/Natasha Romonaff), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk/Bruce Banner), Chirs Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America), and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man/Tony Stark).

“All of the Original Six End-titles throughout the MCU over the years. (I didn’t add appearances) I hope you guys like it!,” u/notuschief wrote. “I’m only missing Iron Man 2, for some reason they just did regular credits,” they added.



Many people commented on the post:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is wonderful. Honestly, the fan content coming out of the MCU is amazing! You should be very proud,” u/pagingdrsolus replied.

“Upvote just for the music, the fragment that overlaps with Hawkeye’s end titles is my absolute favourite,” u/Spikeroog added.

“I love how simple, stripped down and eerie Infinity War‘s credits were. Really reflects the ending of that film,” u/007Kryptonian pointed out.

“There are 4 movies in the MCU that didn’t have those major credits highlighting the main cast members: The Incredible Hulk (had an opening sequence with Banner’s backstory instead), Iron Man 2 (had the opening sequence with Vanko instead) and both Guardians of the Galaxy movies (both of which have a dance sequence at the start instead, the second one has some fancier credits than the first one but it’s still just a scrolling list),” u/JGLP explained.

A couple of people pointed out that the original poster missed Downey Jr.’s appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but it’s still some great work!

Currently, you can catch the original six in Avengers: Endgame, which also stars Josh Brolin (Thanos), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? in Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.