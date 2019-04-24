Marvel Fan Video Will Leave You Devastated Ahead of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Three Days. Less than three days, honestly. That’s all that is between fans and Avengers: Endgame, a film that is poised to change not only the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but comic book movies in general forever. With those kind of stakes — not to mention the heroes’ determination to bring back those they lost — fans can expect some majorly emotional moments in Endgame but, before we get there, this Marvel fan video is sure to hit you right in the feels.

Shared on YouTube by Saxpunch Video Edits, the video takes moments from many of the movies in the MCU along with scenes from the various Endgame trailers and television promos, puts them together with the haunting song “Outro” by M83. The end result? A beautiful, devastating reminder of just how much is at stakes for Earth’s Mightiest Heroes as well as all of those lost — and just how hard the survivors are willing to fight for them. You can check it out above.

It’s an impressive and deeply emotional video to be sure, but fans are already bracing for some hard hits to the feelings when Endgame hits theaters. In the year since Infinity War stunned Marvel fans as they watched beloved characters turn to dust on the big screen, there have been countless theories about how the universe will be set right again and many of them include heartbreaking sacrifice. Depending on which theory you choose, Captain America, Tony Stark, or in some all of the original Avengers will ultimately sacrifice themselves to save their fallen. It’s that general expectation — that we will be saying goodbye to some heroes — also has some fans hunting for spoilers to the epic Infinity Saga conclusion.

And there have certainly been leaks out there. Last week, leaked footage from the film landed online with some pretty big reveals (nope, we’re not sharing them) and it’s something that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wasn’t exactly thrilled about, though he was happy to see that most fans had taken measures to avoid the footage.

“I wasn’t pleased,” Feige shared with the Associated Press. “It’s not cool. It’s not fun. But the response was what I expected, which was everybody turning it off, dismissing it, ‘Don’t watch it, don’t spoil it for anybody else.’”

“People are excited to see the movie fresh,” Feige added. “People are excited to see the movie for the first time. That’s what they’ve been waiting a year, or twelve years, depending on where you joined us. So I’m excited that that day is finally here.”

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo have also been pleading with fans to keep the events of the film a secret, taking to Twitter to share a letter about what the film means to fans.

“For all of you who have been on this journey with us since the very beginning, sharing every high and low with your family, your friends, your classmates, your co-workers,” their statement read. “Investing so deeply in every character and storyline. Laughing. Cheering Shedding tears. Giving so freely of your thoughts and emotions in spirited dialogue, theories, fan art, and fan fiction. Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga.”

Fans can see Avengers: Endgame for themselves when it lands in theaters on April 26th.