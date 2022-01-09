Marvel Fans and More Celebrate Spider-Man: No Way Home Star J.K. Simmons’ Birthday

Happy Birthday, J.K. Simmons! The Oscar-winning actor known for an array of roles ranging from Juno and Whiplash to Zack Snyder’s Justice League and Invincible turned 67 on January 9th. Simmons has over 200 acting credits to his name, but many fans know him best as J. Jonah Jameson, a role he first played in Spider-Man (2002). Back in 2019, fans were shocked by the mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which featured Simmons’ long-awaited return to the role. This made him the first of many returning Spider-Man actors to be a part of the multiverse mayhem featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In honor of Simmons’ birthday, many folks have taken to Twitter today to celebrate the actor’s career in Hollywood.

“Total shock,” Simmons recently told Variety when asked about his return to Marvel. “Truly, initially, because I figured we did the Sam Raimi trilogy, it was brilliant, it was great, it was wonderful, and then they moved on. I thought, that was great, and bye-bye. And here I’m back. And Sam is back in the Marvel Universe as well with Doctor Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness]. It’s beautiful.”

You can check out some of the tweets dedicated to Simmons below…

