Spider-Man Star on J. Jonah Jameson’s Surprise Return

The fans sticking around to the mid-credits scenes for Spider-Man: Far From Home were treated to the surprise return of one J. Jonah Jameson, a role J.K. Simmons reprised from his time in Sam Raimi’s trilogy. Fans weren’t the only ones ecstatic, with at least one of the film’s actors surprised to see the character make a resurgence in the Jon Watts-directed movie.

Speaking with Martin Starr in support of the Far From Home home media release, we asked the actor which Spider-Man character he’d like to see introduced to the To Holland-led franchise. According to Starr, there’s no bigger introduction than the one already made with Simmons’ Jameson. “Honestly, I’m most excited that J. Jonah Jameson is back,” the actor tells us. “That little reveal at the end of it is so fun for me. I like J.K. Simmons so much too, as a person and I think he’s a phenomenal human being and phenomenally talented. He’s so good at that character.”

We then asked Starr if that was something scripted since it was such a huge reveal. As one might expect, most actors didn’t get a script with the post-credits scenes attached. In fact, Starr wasn’t aware of the surprise cameo until he eventually saw the final cut of the film.

“It’s such a luxury on movies like this where the budget allows space for reshoots,” says Starr. “So, they intend to do reshoots and that was something that was allowed, I think by the budget, by the reshoot budget. So, that’s a fun little moment that was nicely added. In independent movies you don’t get that luxury. If you have had an afterthought and the movies done, too bad.”

Far From Home Erik Sommers previously admitted once the team decided to reveal Peter Parker’s secret identity towards the end of the movie, they had no choice but to get Simmons back for the role.

“There had already been some interest in possibly using J.K. Simmons when we brought J. Jonah back, so once it was decided that we were going to reveal Peter’s identity at the very end instead of the final battle, it all fell into place very naturally that J. Jonah would be involved,” Sommers said.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is now available digitally ahead of a physical home media release October 1st. Venom 2 is expected to bow October 2, 2020. The only other movie in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters currently in production is Morbius, a film set for release July 31, 2020.

