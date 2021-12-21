Spider-Man Fan Compiles Every Time Andrew Garfield Denied He Was In It

Well, if you can’t tell from the title of this article, there are going to be massive spoilers for Spider-Man: No Way Home that gets discussed! Now that the movie is out, Marvel fans all around the world are freaking out over the return of actor Andrew Garfield as Spider-Man. Of course, seeing Garfield in No Way Home was more than just a surprise: it was validation of a lot of faith that had been sustained for a year since rumors of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s stunt casting leaked. That’s because Andrew Garfield outright denied being in Spider-Man: No Way Home more so than any other actor involved,

In fact, as proof of just how fervently Andrew Garfield denied being in Spider-Man: No Way Home, one Marvel fan has put together a supercut of the actor’s many denials, in many interviews:

Just a compilation of Andrew Garfield denying that he is in NWH (part 2)

Look, we could all go all-in on Andrew Garfield about lying to our collective faces about Spider-Man: No Way Home – but what purpose would that serve? Right now, the love for Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man couldn’t be higher – to the point that fans are treating “Make Amazing Spider-Man 3” like it’s the new #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. The man can do no wrong. And what wrong could Garfield even be accused of doing here? Trying to preserve fans’ sense of wonder, surprise, and (yes I’m saying it) amazement at the biggest and most ambitious Spider-Man movie ever made?

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man (aka “Peter 3”) is a pretty manic and somewhat broken mess, following the events of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (i.e., the tragic death of Peter 3’s love, Gwen Stacy). However, fans also felt the deeper power of Garfield’s performance as a meta-commentary on his difficult time in the Spider-Man franchise. Garfield ended up being the middle child of the Spider-Man movies; he had all the opportunity in the world ahead of him when he became the lead of Sony’s attempt to build a Spider-Man Universe of its own in the 2010s. However, by the middle of that decade, after two Amazing Spider-Man films and middling success, Sony struck the deal with Disney and Marvel Studios to recast Tom Holland as a new Spider-Man that would get full access to the bigger sandbox of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That’s all to say: Andrew Garfield leaves a lot of his feelings about his lot of luck with Spider-Man onscreen in No Way Home. If the actor never wants to speak about it again in press that would be his right at this point, and a lot of fans would probably support it.

Also: give Andrew Garfield his flowers: the man is a top-notch actor at all times.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters. And Andrew Garfield is free to resume speaking truth.