What If...? Season 2 Makes a Major Change to Captain America: The Winter Soldier

The HYDRA Stomper is the new Winter Soldier in the latest episode of Marvel's What If...?





Marvel's What If...? is nearly all the way through its second season, giving fun twists to many of the characters the Marvel Cinematic Universe has introduced in live-action at some point throughout the past 15 years. So far this season, the series has bounced across the multiverse, sharing stories anywhere from 1602-era Marvel to tales that pay tribute to one of Iron Man's most divisive comic moments. The show's latest story even made some tweaks to one of the most popular movies in the MCU—Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

In the episode "What If... Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?," Bucky Barnes' Winter Soldier isn't the one turned into a brainwashed assassin by notorious spy groups. Instead, it's Steve Rogers in his HYDRA Stomper armor. The episode deals with Captain Carter and Black Widow as they battle Rogers in his Iron Man-inspired outfit, only to eventually find out he's been manipulated and trained by the Red Room, the same organization that turn Natasha Romanoff into one of the franchise's most skilled killers.

What Is Season 2 of What If...? About?

You can read Marvel Studios' official synopsis here: "Season two of What If…? continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela, and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

The episode titles of What If...? Season 2 are as follows: "What if Nabula Joined the Nova Corps?"; What If Peter Quill Attacked Earth's Mightiest Heroes?"; "What If Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?"; "What If Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?"; "What if Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?"; "What if Kahhori Reshaped the World?"; "What If Hela Found the Ten Rings?"; "What if The Avengers Assembled in 1602?"; and "What if Strange Supreme Intervened?."

One new episode of What If...? releases every day from December 22nd to December 30th.