Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America: The Winter Soldier's Anniversary

Captain America: The Winter Soldier turns nine years old today. The second installment in Chris Evans's Steve Rogers trilogy, The Winter Soldier picks up after the events of 2012's The Avengers, giving Cap his first solo adventure in the modern world. With just about all of his World War II comrades no longer living, Cap takes on the only life he knows: serving his country. Alongside Scarlett Johannson's Natasha Romanoff, Cap embarks on a mission to prevent Hydra from parasitically taking over SHIELD. The sequel would go on to make $714 million at the worldwide box office and elevate Steve Rogers from borderline boring boy scout to one of the biggest fan favorites among the Avenger ensemble.

Even nine years later, Captain America: The Winter Soldier still holds up as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best installments, as many consider it the gold standard for a solo Marvel Studios project. Beyond what it did for Cap and Black Widow's characters, The Winter Soldier also added significant depth to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes while also launching Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson into blossoming superstardom.

Marvel fans took to social media to celebrate the film's birthday. Check out some of the best reactions below!