Marvel Fans Celebrate Captain America: The Winter Soldier's Anniversary
Captain America: The Winter Soldier turns nine years old today. The second installment in Chris Evans's Steve Rogers trilogy, The Winter Soldier picks up after the events of 2012's The Avengers, giving Cap his first solo adventure in the modern world. With just about all of his World War II comrades no longer living, Cap takes on the only life he knows: serving his country. Alongside Scarlett Johannson's Natasha Romanoff, Cap embarks on a mission to prevent Hydra from parasitically taking over SHIELD. The sequel would go on to make $714 million at the worldwide box office and elevate Steve Rogers from borderline boring boy scout to one of the biggest fan favorites among the Avenger ensemble.
Even nine years later, Captain America: The Winter Soldier still holds up as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's best installments, as many consider it the gold standard for a solo Marvel Studios project. Beyond what it did for Cap and Black Widow's characters, The Winter Soldier also added significant depth to Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes while also launching Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson into blossoming superstardom.
Marvel fans took to social media to celebrate the film's birthday. Check out some of the best reactions below!
Had It All
Captain America: The Winter Soldier had it all:
•Sam Wilson’s debut
•best Avenger team-up side quest (Cap x Nat)
•Sebastian Stan balls out w/ just *13 total lines*
•best Nick Fury performance
•extremely underrated antagonist in Alexander Pierce
what’s your favorite moment? pic.twitter.com/NZxLwVzo7w— Liam (@LiamTCrowley) April 4, 2023
MCU Favorite
It’s my favourite in the MCU for all that and more— Shahbaz • The Movie Podcast (@shayhbaz) April 4, 2023
Til The End of The Line...
“I’m with you till the end of the line” and the flashbacks during that scene 😭😭— EmDevil: Born Again (@_EMMinem) April 4, 2023
Best Combat
"captain america: the winter soldier" has one of the best hand to hand combat scenes in the mcu pic.twitter.com/9emQCFkaCd— sebastian stan (@thinkersebstan) March 25, 2023
Big Bucks on Opening Day
On this day in 2014, Captain America: The Winter Soldier posted a $36.93m opening day.— The Numbers (@MovieNumbers) April 4, 2023
Birthdays:
Amanda Righetti turns 40
Natasha Lyonne turns 44
Robert Downey Jr. turns 58
Hugo Weaving turns 63https://t.co/Q9iLzxAvdE... #BoxOffice @MovieNumbers #OnThisDay @AmandaERighetti
Masterpiece
Happy 9th birthday to this masterpiece, the mcu truly peaked 🤌🏽
Sebastian Stan had 13 minutes of screen time yet his performance is one of the most memorables, he gave us "the winter soldier" like no one else could've done it. 🦾 pic.twitter.com/PNKTo3Z4QY— hourly sebastian (@hourlyseb) April 4, 2023
Best Team-Up
Best Avenger team-up! Cap and Nat! pic.twitter.com/BzbUmtI02G— Ronan Quijencio ⚡ (@ronan_quijencio) April 4, 2023
Relic Ticket Stub
nine years ago today pic.twitter.com/QMZQTHJlkU— Liam (@LiamTCrowley) April 4, 2023
Stunning Bucky Still Images
"this is what is like to be known as death."
happy nine years to captain america: the winter soldier. pic.twitter.com/eexKTS0gXn— mafer 🪐 (@frshtonya) April 4, 2023
Funko Fun
Happy 9th Anniversary, @CaptainAmerica: The Winter Soldier! pic.twitter.com/7YH351ibR9— Funko Pop Portraits (@FunkoPortraits) April 4, 2023