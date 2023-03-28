Liv Tyler Spotted in Captain America: New World Order Set Photos

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans have already captured Liv Tyler on the set of Captain America: New World Order. Liv Tyler played Betty Ross, the daughter of General Thunderbolt Ross – the late William Hurt, who is now played by Harrison Ford) – in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, but hasn't made an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since. That's all about to change after news broke that Liv Tyler will reprise her role as Betty Ross in Captain America: New World Order. Fans can now get a look at Tyler on the set of the fourth Captain America film, which marks Anthony Mackie's first movie as the MCU's new star-spangled Avenger.

JustJared.com shared photos from the Captain America: New World Order set that feature Liv Tyler, Anthony Mackie, Xosha Roquemore, and Shira Haas. All four individuals are shown filming a funeral scene, and what makes it all the more interesting is Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson has his left arm in a sling. Of course, that should open up the movie to a lot more speculation on whether this is the final moments of New World Order after our heroes have presumably won, or if these scenes take place earlier in the film.

Will Anthony Mackie's Captain AmericaLead The Avengers?

Anthony Mackie opened up about the challenges Sam Wilson will face leading the Avengers as Captain America. Sam stepped up into steve Rogers' shoes, taking on the Captain America mantle, in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He'll carry that mantle into the upcoming Marvel Studios film Captain America: New World Order, and it's only a matter of time before the Avengers once again assemble and turn to the hero with the shield to lead them. Speaking to Empire Magazine for its latest issue, Mackie explained the situation that Sam finds himself in as Captain America, and how he's different from his predecessor and the rest of Marvel's superheroes.

"Sam is the only character without superpowers," Mackie said. "He's just a regular dude hanging out with a bunch of weirdos. Being from New Orleans, I've been in a few fights. And heart and charisma never helped me in a fight. That usually just got me beat up. So that might cause an issue when you go fight somebody like Thanos."

Mackie continued, "So, I think with him, he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy or be a bad guy and what are the decisions that make you toe that line in the way that you did," Mackie said. "So, I just see him as more of a humane Cap as opposed to a distinctive judge Cap -- [a] Cap of judgment, where this is right and this is wrong. There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong."

Captain America: New World Order is slated for release on May 3, 2024.