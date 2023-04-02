Chris Evans Comments on Return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It's a new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe now that Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has taken up the mantle of Captain America. Mackie will be playing the role once again in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, which will mark the first Cap movie in the MCU that does not star Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. While there have been rumors that Evans will appear in the movie, the actor seems happy to have passed the torch to Mackie. However, Steve Rogers' fate in the MCU is currently unclear. He returned at the end of Avengers: Endgame an old man, and there were rumors in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that he was living on the moon. This weekend, Evans attended C2E2 in Chicago and addressed the possibility of a return during his panel.

"It's tough, because look, I love that role deeply," Evans shared. "He means so much to me, and I really do. I think there's more Steve Rogers stories tell, sure. But at the same time, I'm very, very precious with it. I'd become, you know, it's like this little shiny thing that I have that I love so much, and I just don't want to mess up in any way, and I was a part of something that was so special for the special period of time and in a way, it really landed so well. He continued, "As much as I'm connected to that role and love telling those stories and working with those people. It doesn't quite feel right right now."

"It wasn't a plan," Evans explained when asked why he keeps doing comic book movies. "I wasn't like 'comics!' ... But the more you make those movies, the more research you do prior to the film, the more you realize you become a fan, you know, and you start to see with the fancy and these amazing characters and great stories and there's a starting point for the, you know, films ... You have all these creative people coming together, trying to operate on the same intangible idea. Comics give everyone a common ground to kind of say 'we've all seen this'. We all know how we felt when we read it, when we saw it. And that's the starting point. And that's really, it's an incredible help when you make it a film, not to mention the incredible built-in fan base."

