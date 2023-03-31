Captain America: New World Order Rumored to Include Surprising Marvel Villains

Captain America: New World Order may feature the Marvel villain team known as the Serpent Society. The latest supposed scoops about the Marvel Cineamtic Universe, are painting a pretty vivid picture about what the plotline of Captain America 4 is all about, and why the Serpent Society is part of it. Check out those POTENTIAL SPOILERS below!

During The Hot Mic podcast, Jeff Sneider made several key claims about what will happen in Captain America: New World Order:

Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Val will be revealed to be a mastermind behind the MCU Serpent Society.

Val and The Serpent Society's mission will be discovering a metal alloy that's more powerful than Vibranium. That metal could ultimately turn out to be Adamantium, a core part of Wolverine and X-Men's story.

What Is The Serpent Society?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

In Marvel Comics The Serpent Society is a organization of criminal mercenaries who all wear costumes based on snakes. The group has worked for everyone from The Kingpin to A.I.M. and Hydra, both in the underworld and under the guise of legitimate business ("Serpent Solutions").

For the MCU version The Serpent Society could be anything from a collection of clandestine criminals (Kingpin, Val, The Hood, etc.) to a group of shady mercenaries looking for technological edge through this new metal arms race, and people like Sharon Carter's Power Broker involved...

The Serpent Society haven't appeared in the MCU yet – BUT, Kevin Feige did use them to troll fans years back, when he did the faux reveal that Captain America 3 was titled "Serpent Society" before revealing that "Civil War" would be the inpsiration for that film. Maybe Feige was just giving a look further ahead than we knew?

What Is Captain America 4 About?

In the midst of what sounds like a whole new arms race starting in the MCU (one that could expose Weapon X, Wolverine, X-Men, and a whole mutant nation), there's still the fact that "New World Order" main villain The Leader could usher in a whole new villain era of the MCU:

"Let's just say one of the things that really drew me to this project is The Leader is a man who operates from intellect, and so it's great to have an adversary who is working with this incredible intellect to really, you know, put Sam through the wringer in this story,' Captain America 4 director Julius Onah told ComicBook at D23. "And again, as a paranoid thriller, is this grounded adventure where I think that everything that happens in this film feels so real and intense, because of who this adversary is. So, back to that other question of yours, what he's going to have to go through in this film is because he's got an adversary who is so terrifyingly intelligent."

The Hot Mic report also echoed previous rumors that Captain America: New World Order will see Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross become Red Hulk. There's also the possibiltiy that Liv Tyler'sBetty Ross is returning to the MCU to become Red She-Hulk, and we're getting a whole new Falcon. If you're not seeing it yet, Captain America: New World Order will be a definite "Event" film in MCU Phase 6:

"There's a lot we're going to bring to the table," Onah continued. "And this is a new set of challenges and a new set of adversaries. I love classic paranoid thrillers and that's a big part of the inspiration of this film. We want to find an action that is grounded and tactile and give him new things to do that we haven't seen in those other films, and I don't want to spoil too much, but let's just say we are planning some really, really exciting things."

Captain America: New World Order will be in theaters on May 3, 2024.