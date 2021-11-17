Marvel’s Hawkeye One-Week Teaser Released





Hawkeye released a new trailer in celebration of one week until the big premiere. Marvel fans have been excited to see what’s next for Clint Barton. Hawkeye has been positioned to capitalize on the Holiday Season in a massive way. Hailee Steinfeld is one of the actresses that a lot of MCU fans wanted to see in this franchise. So far, her energy and delivery have shone brightly in all the clips released so far. There’s no doubt that any adaptation of Matt Fraction and David Aja’s run with Hawkeye would have been met with excitement. This one looks to challenge for best Disney+ streaming show off the rip. Check out what Kevin Feige had to say about the evolution of Barton since Age of Ultron down below.

“All of these roles have been fairly small. And then Ultron, we got a little more. And then he just starts stealing all of these scenes. But it was always the intention to explore much more,” Feige explained to ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis during the press conference. “The character’s history is vast. And also, the Matt Fraction comics, which I am sure people have been spending a lot of time talking about, was a big tonal inspiration for us. And seeing that and this new dynamic.”

“There are moments within all of Jeremy’s appearances where you see this mentor under the surface,” Feige added. “This reluctant hero, this reluctant mentor under the surface. One of my favorite scenes in all of our films is the scene with Clint and Wanda in Sokovia. Where he basically says, ‘When you go out that door, you’re an Avenger.’ And motivates her to join the fight. And that was the kernel of how we could connect our MCU incarnation of Clint Barton into the Matt Fraction storyline in relationship with Kate Bishop.”

“We want to see more Jeremy Renner. And more Jeremy Renner. And that goes back to the earliest days. We are both grandfathers now of the MCU,” he mentioned. “And the trust that Jeremy had to jump into the MCU before moderators said things like ‘welcome to the MCU.’ It was, ‘Hey do you want to do this thing with us, and it would be pretty cool, and I think it could be neat.’ And he said yes, and then he won an Academy Award, and he still said yes. And I thought that was pretty cool.”

