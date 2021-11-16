Marvel Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Is Looking Forward to Joining Young Avengers

Now that Marvel Studios is well into Phase Four, the Burbank-based movie studio is laying the groundwork for a handful of interconnected stories throughout its franchise. One of those includes the inevitable formation of the Young Avengers, which will likely include the addition of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. In fact, the actor expressed excitement at the opportunity during the show’s press conference Tuesday afternoon, hosted by ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis.

“That’s true,” Steinfeld said of the Young Avengers implications. “I mean, listen, this feels so crazy to me right now just sitting here with this group of people. I’m so grateful to be a part of this this show in this universe and it’s it’s only the beginning. This shows not even out so I’m looking forward to that day.”

Earlier this year, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige even hinted at the group’s arrival, though he stopped short of confirming it.

“As a comic fan, anything in the comics is always our inspiration and our guide point. How those things come together and in what shape, it’s always subverting expectations, it’s always half the fun as meeting them,” Feige told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

He added, “But, yes, you can certainly see that Phase 4 is introducing all sorts of new types of characters with the potential being endless. Now, all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, as new actors and new performers come in and we tell them they’re part of a bigger universe. They just now have to do the work required to build their audience. I’m happy to say everybody that’s here, certainly where I’m sitting now, is doing amazing work and [I] can’t wait to show them the world.”

Hawkeye debuts with a two-episode premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

