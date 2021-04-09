Marvel's Hawkeye Reveals New Look At Echo's Costume

✖

Marvel's Hawkeye has revealed our best look yet at new Marvel Cinematic Universe heroine Maya Lopez/Echo (Alaqua Cox). The new look at Echo comes via the latest photos from the Hawkeye set, which were then posted online. The photos show Echo decked out in all-black leather biker gear, complete with a gray sash wrapped around her right leg. It may not sound all that exciting from a visual standpoint, but to be fair, it's pretty much in line with Echo's look from the comics. All that's left is for Maya to wrap her arms like a bare-knuckle boxer and slap a white-paint handprint on her face, and she'll be in full Echo mode.

Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo on the Set of Hawkeye in Atlanta, 07-04-2021#Hawkeye #MarvelStudios 6/7 pic.twitter.com/FvrbPseyh3 — XRealm Matthews (@CreamOrScream) April 8, 2021

Hawkeye will be an important debut for both Maya Lopez/Echo and Alaqua Cox. This will be the actress's onscreen debut and Marvel Studios has reportedly already started developing a spinoff series focusing on Echo. The studio must believe in what Alaqua Cox does with the character - hopefully fans will too.

Maya Lopez is a deaf character who possesses "photographic reflexes," which allow her to copy the movements and abilities of others simply by looking at them. Maya trains to be an Olympic-level athlete, a top-level martial artist, acrobat, dancer, pianist, and all kinds of other attributes (precision lip-reading) all using her unique ability.

Echo started out as a supporting character for Daredevil but has since grown into fan-favorite standout all her own. At one point Maya even took up the guise of Ronin in the comics - a persona Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) took up in the MCU, during the years after Thanos wiped out half of Earth in The Snap. She's also shared the page with Moon Knight (another character getting his own series). She's also had her own Marvel-brand death and resurrection cycle, just so you know she's official.

Hawkeye will see Clint Barton training a new Hawkeye, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The series will also look back on the years Barton spent as "Ronin" during The Snap - and could explain why he and Echo could be on a collision course. Maya Lopez's father was Willie "Crazy Horse" Lopez, one of Kingpin's henchmen (who was subsequently killed by Fisk). While we all wait for Daredevil and Kingpin's return in the MCU, it could easily be the case that Crazy Horse Lopez was just a criminal that Ronin dispatched on his long list of targets. That would give Echo all the reason she needs to come gunning for Hawkeye.

Hawkeye will premiere on Disney+ later in 2021.