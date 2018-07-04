This Video Compares the Heights of Marvel Superheroes

If you’ve ever wondered how some of your favorite Marvel superheroes measure up, here’s your chance to find out, thanks to a new video from Marvel Entertainment.

The short video clocks in at just under three minutes but compares quite a few of the heroes in Marvel Comics by height all the way from the tiniest to the biggest. As you can see for yourself in the video above, the official heights of some of the heroes might come as a bit of a surprise.

While the video is by no means comprehensive — none of the X-Men make the cut — the heroes selected are interesting. Lockjaw, for example, is listed as being five feet tall while Rocket Raccoon’s four feet tall, making him taller than Moon Girl and Howard the Duck. There are also some questionable choices on here as well. Captain America is stated to be an even six feet two inches, while a fully-armored Iron Man is listed as six feet five inches. Some of the comments to the video questioned that choice, noting that the armor probably gives Tony Stark a few inches of height he wouldn’t otherwise have.

Of course, the characters whose heights many fans are most interested right now are those of Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope van Dyne/Wasp. Scott is acknowledged as being six feet tall normally, but as the video explains he can shrink down to one centimeter tall and even smaller along with Wasp. It’s that size-changing ability that fans will get to enjoy in Ant-Man and the Wasp when it opens in theaters this week, but it also posed some challenges when making the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

Paul Rudd, who plays Scott Lang in the film, explained in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, that a scene featuring a medium-sized Scott Lang was the most difficult to film.

“It was the most complicated thing to shoot in the whole movie,” Rudd said. “We had to shoot separately, and then somehow, there are technological things they have to do in that that I don’t understand, things with lighting and angles and all sorts of stuff.”

He went on to explain that while he and Evangeline Lilly, who plays Hope, were on the set together for the scene, they weren’t in the same shots at the same time.

“They would shoot Evangeline in the school, and then there was another person dressed in all green,” Rudd said. “I was still there, I have to be in shots so that they could establish it. I don’t know how it all worked, I just know it took forever. I was very excited to see the finished product while we were filming it, thinking, ‘What is this going to look like? I can imagine it, and it’s going to just be so weird.’”

