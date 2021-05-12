Marvel To Reveal the Fate of the Infinity Stones

✖

After being teased by Marvel for over a year, we're finally on the cusp of seeing what the Infinite Destinies event will bring to comics. The saga is expected to unfold across a series of eight installments, culminating in a storyline that will set the record straight about the current state of the Infinity Stones in the Marvel universe. On Tuesday, Marvel revealed the newest information about exactly what Infinite Destinies has in store, including details surrounding the upcoming annuals for Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers, which will serve as the final three chapters.

Marvel’s biggest heroes know all too well the destruction that the Infinity Stones can herald and are determined to stop this unbelievable cosmic power from falling into the wrong hands once again. Each part of this saga will see an iconic character clash or team up with a rising star as the very future of the Marvel Universe hang in the balance! Which of these powerful new characters is an Infinity Stone Bearer…and which isn’t? Find out by snatching up these annuals this summer! Each annual will also include one chapter of INFINITE FURY detailing Nick Fury’s chase for these stone-bearers and finding so much more than he bargained for.

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

In Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual #1, written by Saladin Ahmed and Jed MacKay with art by Luca Maresca and Juan Ferreyra, Miles will team up with the Magnificent Ms. Marvel series’ breakout hero: AMULET! Together, they’ll investigate a series of monster attacks in Brooklyn and discover a series of cursed magical objects. But who activated them, and why? And can Spider-Man and Amulet find out before the monsters take them down too? Also featuring Infinite Fury Part 6 by Jed MacKay & Juan Ferreyra!

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 by Al Ewing and Jed MacKay with art by Flaviano and Juan Ferreyra will finally see Hercules go head to head with his newest rival! Hercules has always been known as the Prince of Power…that is until a younger prince showed up to out-muscle him! With the aid of an all-powerful Infinity Stone, even a complete idiot can develop the quads, delts and abs of a Prince of Power...but why was it THIS idiot? Focus on your core, True Believers – the answers will shock you to it! Also featuring Infinite Fury Part 7 by Jed MacKay & Juan Ferreyra!

"I've been holding onto the secrets of the Power Stone for a long, long time - some of these ideas have been bubbling away since the end of Infinity Wars,” Ewing said in a statement. “But while anyone picking up Guardians of the Galaxy knows by now who the stone's new owner is, how they came to be has remained untold... until now. At last, the world can learn the true, tragic tale of the Prince of Power..."

(Photo: Marvel Entertainment)

And finally, Avengers Annual #1 will present the startling conclusion to this unpredictable saga. Written by Jed MacKay with art by Travel Foreman, the last secret of the Infinity Stones and Infinity Stone-Bearers is revealed here. Plus, meet a brand-new character who beats Captain America and Iron Man within an inch of their lives. Also featuring Infinite Fury Part 8 by Jed MacKay & Juan Ferreyra! "We're all over the Marvel Universe with this one, and it's really exciting to see how the emergence of the Infinity Stones in their new forms will touch the different parts of the world,” MacKay said. “Who among the guest stars in these Annuals will be revealed to be a host of the Infinity Stones? For my own part, it's been a real joy to bring Black Cat and her world into the event, but also to work with favorites like Iron Man, the Avengers, Nick Fury and the whole gang. I'm really excited for people to see what Infinite Destinies has to offer as an in-annual event!"

Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual #1 will be released on August 4th, Guardians of the Galaxy Annual #1 will be released on August 18th, and Avengers Annual #1 will be released on August 25th. Infinite Destinies will kick off on June 2nd with Iron Man Annual #1.