Marvel Announces Return of the Infinity Stones

The Infinity Stones are returning to the Marvel Universe. Marvel Comics on Wednesday announced “Infinite Destinies,” a story running through Marvel annuals beginning in June. Marvel says that each of the eight annuals will team a classic Marvel hero like Captain America and Iron Man with and a newer hero like Star, Amulet, and others. The stories also involved the returned Infinity stones, leaving readers to wonder who will wield them in the end. “We’ve had a wave of incredible new characters over the last few years, and ‘Infinite Destinies’ will shine a light on eight of them,” editor Nick Lowe said in a statement. “We’ll discover new aspects of these heroes and villains in adventures with our the most archetypal Marvel heroes.”

Writer Jed MacKay (Black Cat) and artist Ibraim Roberson (Old Man Logan) start off the event in Iron Man Annual #1. The issue sees Iron Man investigating the strange people who kidnapped and tortured Miles Morales. He uncovers the shocking truth about the Assessor and Quantum.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The Infinity Stones have found new homes — as people!” Jed MacKay said. “‘Infinite Destinies’ is the next chapter in the story of the Infinity Stones and the people they’ve bonded with — and the powers in the Marvel Universe who are taking interest in these powerful new players.”

Writer Gerry Duggan (Marauders, Cable) and artist Marco Castiello (Doom 2099) follow up with Captain America Annual #1, focusing on the villain Overtime, who broke out of death row using the Time Stone.

Each annual also includes a chapter of “Super-Spy vs. Super-Spy,” a story about Nick Fury as the Agent of Nothing and Phil Coulson as the Agent of Mephisto facing off and reuniting for the first time since Coulson’s death.

The teaser released by Marvel includes a synopsis that reads, “The Infinity Stones are destined to return! Both new and iconic characters seek to wield them leading to a titanic clash in Infinite Destinies, which will lay the groundwork for future stories re-shaping the Marvel Universe! But in the final battle… who will possess the stones?”

The remaining stories can be found in upcoming annuals in July and August from writers including Kelly Thompson (Captain Marvel) and Saladin Ahmed (Miles Morales: Spider-Man). They include Thor Annual #1 and Black Cat Annual #1 in July, Avengers Annual #1 and Miles Morales: Spider-Man Annual #1 in August, and Guardians of the Galaxy Annual and Amazing Spider-Man Annual #2 in September. You can see the checklist below.

Are you excited about ‘Infinite Destinies’? Who do you think will wield the stones when all is said and done? Let us know in the comments section.