Marvel Infinity Stones Collectible Valued at Over $25 Million Revealed by Shark Tank Star

Marvel fans will soon be able to get their hands on a one-of-a-kind collection of the rare Infinity Stones. The cosmic artifacts began as the Infinity Gems in the comics, but were repurposed as Infinity Stones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Time, Space, Reality, Power, Soul, and Mind Stones were the main prize for Thanos during the Infinity Saga of films that concluded in Avengers: Endgame. Now, Marvel is teaming up with East Continental Gems for The Infinity Collection of Gemstones, which was announced Friday at the Marvel Booth at San Diego Comic-Con.

Marvel superfan Daymond John, Founder, President, and CEO of FUBU, and investor on the hit ABC reality television series Shark Tank, was on hand to unveil the Infinity Stones collection. Darren Romanelli, aka DRx, a Los Angeles-based creative (Dog Days at The Pit Palm Springs and Built In at the Neutra VDL House and Mickey's birthday at Parco Museum Tokyo) served as the collection's Creative Director. While the six Infinity Stones were too powerful for even Thanos and Hulk to wield in their hands, this collection is primed to become one of the most valuable Marvel collectible items. The six stones combined are over 150 carats and come with a total estimated value surpassing $25 million.

"Fans and collectors are a very important consumer for Marvel, since they truly live the Marvel lifestyle every day and are always seeking to connect with the brand in new and unique ways. We feel this authentic gemstone collection is cool and unexpected and extends the reach of the Marvel brand," said Paul Gitter, SVP, Marvel Consumer Products.

"There has never been anything as exciting and interesting in the Marvel Universe than the prized Infinity Stones and as a fourth-generation jeweler and fan, I am honored that Marvel entrusted us with the monumental task of curating the Infinity Gem Collection for our universe," said Adam Mirzoeff, President of East Continental Gems.

(Photo: Marvel)

Each of the Infinity Stones will be displayed in an exclusive Infinity Gauntlet customized to house the gems, specially crafted by industry leader Gentle Giant Ltd., known for worldwide high-end collectible toys and consumer products. East Continental Gems will also be issuing a limited-edition Reality Stone in September as part of a future collection to be announced at a later date.

A description of each of the real-life stones and their Marvel Universe counterpart is below:

The Time Stone is a Colombian emerald is rare and brilliant in color. Untouched by human hands, straight from birth to be faceted for brilliance, experts suggest this stone was mined at the turn of the century in a location which produces the most desirable and emerald green. Documented by four prestigious gemology laboratories, this gem has no treatment, nearing 23-carats

is a Colombian emerald is rare and brilliant in color. Untouched by human hands, straight from birth to be faceted for brilliance, experts suggest this stone was mined at the turn of the century in a location which produces the most desirable and emerald green. Documented by four prestigious gemology laboratories, this gem has no treatment, nearing 23-carats About the Time Stone in the Marvel Universe – This unique Marvel artifact is at the center of the Marvel Universe itself. The Time Stone has the ability to manipulate time, even in places beyond time.

The Space Stone is a sapphire from the island of Madagascar, over 30-carats

is a sapphire from the island of Madagascar, over 30-carats About the Space Stone in the Marvel Universe – The Space Stone allows its user to exist in any location, move throughout different realities, warp or rearrange space, teleport across planes regardless of the laws of physics or magical barriers, and even omnipresence.

The Reality Stone is an oval-shaped, natural ruby from Mozambique, Africa, over 15-carats

is an oval-shaped, natural ruby from Mozambique, Africa, over 15-carats About the Reality Stone in the Marvel Universe – Tasks, realities, concepts, visions—things that would normally be impossible to realize are made possible with the Reality Stone. And they can be done on a universal scale. In other words, aside from the power to will anything in or out of existence, it can retroactively create alternate realities around those changes.

The Power Stone is an oval-shaped, natural amethyst, more than 35-carats

is an oval-shaped, natural amethyst, more than 35-carats About the Power Stone in the Marvel Universe – The biggest mystery of all the Stones may be the Power Stone. The Power Stone allows its users to access and manipulate all forms of energy as well as enhance their own physical strength and durability. At full potential, the Power Stone can even grant omnipotence! Notably, this jewel also boosts the effects of the five other Stones; it's like a kind of key to start the engine of the Infinity Stones as a single collective force. The ultimate power behind the Power Stone—and why it sits at a place of honor on the Infinity Gauntlet—does not necessarily come from the Stone itself, but from how the Stone interacts with the others.

The Soul Stone is this cushion-shaped, Spessartite, exceeding 35-carats

is this cushion-shaped, Spessartite, exceeding 35-carats About the Soul Stone in the Marvel Universe – The first to appear of all the Stones, the Soul Stone served as inspiration for all the rest. It can manipulate the soul and essence of a person, control life and death, and contains a pocket dimension called the Soul World.