Marvel’s Biggest Releases in July 2019: A New X-Men Era, Loki, Valkyrie, and More

July is shaping up to be a big month for Marvel fans. Marvel Comics released its July 2019 solicitations and it’s packed with launches of big books and the conclusion of Marvel’s latest epic event.

War of the Realms comes to an end in War of the Realms: Omega #1. The one-shot issue sets up several spinoff series launching the same month. These include Loki, which gives Thor’s brother new responsibilities, Valkyrie, which casts Jane Foster in a new role in the Asgardian pantheon, and Punisher Kill Krew, which sees Frank Castle try to extend his vengeful war to include myths and monsters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Jonathan Hickman era of X-Men begins in with House of X #1 and Powers of X #1, two miniseries that dive into the past, present, and future of Marvel’s mutants.

Invisible Woman gets her own miniseries from fan-favorite Fantastic Four writer Mark Waid. Waid also writes The History of the Marvel Universe, the definitive chronicle of Marvel history, with artist Javier Rodriguez.

Alex Ross and Kurt Busiek revisit their classic miniseries Marvels for its 15th anniversary. Marvels Epilogue offers a new chapter in that story, one that examines the all-new, all-different era of the X-Men.

Keep reading to see all of Marvel’s biggest releases in July. What are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Marvels Epilogue #1

MARVELS EPILOGUE #1

Kurt Busiek & Alex Ross (W) • Alex Ross (A/C)

SKETCH VARIANT COVER BY ALEX ROSS

VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY FRED HEMBECK

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY DAVE COCKRUM

PHOTO VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

An all-new standalone epilogue to the classic MARVELS graphic novel written by Kurt Busiek and fully-painted by Alex Ross!

A “Marvels” look at the “all-new, all-different” X-Men of the 1970s. In this 16-page story, Alex and Kurt bring Marvel’s world to brilliant, realistic life one last time, as the now-retired Phil Sheldon and his daughters, in Manhattan to see the Christmas lights, find themselves in the middle of a clash between the outsider heroes and the deadly Sentinels, giving them a close-up perspective on the mutant experience.

Also featuring a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this special story, and other bonus features.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

House of X #1 (of 6)

HOUSE OF X #1 (of 6)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • PEPE LARRAZ (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS (1 OF 2)

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HUDDLESTON

FLOWER VARIANT COVER BY SARA PICHELLI

CHARACTER DECADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY JOE MADUREIRA

VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY DAVE COCKRUM

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

PARTY VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FACE THE FUTURE

Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman (SECRET WARS, AVENGERS, FANTASTIC FOUR) takes the reins of the X-Men universe! Since the release of Uncanny X-Men #1, there have been four seminal moments in the history of the X-Men. Giant-Sized X-Men. X-Men. Age of Apocalypse. New X-Men. Four iconic series that introduced a new era for Marvel’s mutants and revolutionized the X-Men. In House of X, Charles Xavier reveals his master plan for mutantkind…one that will bring mutants out of the shadow of mankind and into the light once more.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Powers of X #1 (of 6)

POWERS OF X #1 (of 6)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • R.B. SILVA (A/C)

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS (2 OF 2)

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE HUDDLESTON

NEW CHARACTER VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN WEAVER

CHARACTER DECADES VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY DAVE COCKRUM

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

FEAR THE FUTURE

Superstar writer Jonathan Hickman (INFINTY, NEW AVENGERS, FF) continues his revolutionary new direction for the X-Men. Intertwining with HOUSE OF X, POWERS OF X reveals the secret past, present and future of mutantkind, changing the way you look at every X-Men story before and after. You do not want to miss the next seminal moment in the history of the X-Men!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

History of the Marvel Universe #1 (of 6)

HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #1 (of 6)

MARK WAID (W) • JAVIER RODRIGUEZ (A)

Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER RODRIGUEZ

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN BUSCEMA

VARIANT COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

ALL-NEW STORY BY LEGENDARY CREATOR MARK WAID!

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Marvel Universe — in one lavishly illustrated series!

From the Big Bang to the twilight of existence, HISTORY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE chronicles completely, for the first time, everything that was, is or will be!

Lushly illustrated text tells the complete story of the Marvel Universe, revealing previously unknown secrets and serving as the ultimate reference book for Marvel fans! Witness the greatest tale ever told — and be prepared for some shocking revelations!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Loki #1

LOKI #1

DANIEL KIBBLESMITH (W) • Oscar Bazaldua (A) • Cover by OZGUR YILDIRIM

Variant cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY WILL SLINEY

VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

EARTH’S MIGHTIEST HERO! ALL-NEW ONGOING SERIES!

After dying a grisly death in THE WAR OF THE REALMS, Loki learned a valuable lesson in warmongering: Don’t get caught. But now he has a whole new set of responsibilities — and his brother Thor is not about to let him walk away from them this time. Late Show and BLACK PANTHER VS. DEADPOOL writer Daniel Kibblesmith takes the god of mischief in a thrilling new direction!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

War of the Realms: Omega #1

WAR OF THE REALMS OMEGA #1

JASON AARON, AL EWING, GERRY DUGGAN & DANIEL KIBBLESMITH (W)

JUAN FERREYRA AND MORE (A) • Cover by PHIL NOTO

VARIANT A COVER BY TBA

VARIANT B COVER BY TBA

THE WAR IS OVER – AND THE MARVEL UNIVERSE MUST PICK UP THE PIECES!

Midgard is broken, and as heroes of Asgard and Earth alike start to sift through the pieces, new heroes — and villains — emerge. What’s next for Jane Foster, now free of the hammer she was willing to die to hold? Thor’s brother Loki faced a terrible fate in the War of the Realms — and now the god of mischief must make himself anew. For the Punisher, the war isn’t even close to finished — but this time, he’s got his own army. And for Thor himself, destiny has finally arrived. The God of Thunder strikes out for a whole new adventure!

40 PGS./one-shot/Rated T+ …$4.99

Valkyrie #1

VALKYRIE #1

JASON AARON & AL EWING (W) • CAFU (A)

Cover by Mahmud Asrar

Variant cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

Variant cover by TBA

Hidden Gem Variant COVER by TBA

JANE FOSTER STARS IN AN ALL-NEW NEW ONGOING SERIES!

A new hero emerges straight from the pages of THE WAR OF THE REALMS! For years, you knew her as Dr. Jane Foster, one of Thor’s most steadfast companions. Then you knew her as Thor, the Goddess of Thunder, who took up the mantle when no other hero – god or human – was worthy. Now Jane takes on a new role as Valkyrie, guide and ferrywoman to the dead! But her days of punching are far from over. WAR OF THE REALMS master architect Jason Aaron and superstar Al Ewing (IMMORTAL HULK) join forces with rising star artist CAFU for the book that’ll have everyone talking!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Punisher Kill Krew #1 (of 5)

PUNISHER KILL KREW #1 (of 5)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • JUAN FERREYRA (A)

Cover by TONY MOORE

VARIANT COVER BY NIC KLEIN

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ONE MAN. TEN REALMS. TOTAL WAR.

• During the War of the Realms, Frank Castle made a promise of vengeance, and Frank Castle keeps his promises.

• A van full of orphans is about to make that promise a lot more complicated.

• How does a man kill gods and monsters?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

Tony Stark: Iron Man #14

TONY STARK: IRON MAN #14

DAN SLOTT & JIM ZUB (W) • VALERIO SCHITI (A) • Cover by INHYUK LEE

CARNAGE-IZED VARIANT COVER BY PASQUAL FERRY

“THE ONE-STEP PROGRAM”

When Iron Man tells Captain Marvel that he can’t be her sponsor because he may or may not have fallen off the wagon, Carol doesn’t it take it well. What is Tony Stark’s new high-tech solution for sobriety? Find out why this might be his worst idea yet. Featuring the villainy of the all-new Spymaster. And follow Jocasta as she decides to go all in for “the ultimate upgrade.”

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Invisible Woman #1 (of 5)

INVISIBLE WOMAN #1 (of 5)

MARK WAID (W) • MATTIA DE IULIS (A)

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JACK KIRBY

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

Fresh from the pages of FANTASTIC FOUR, for the first time Susan Storm-Richards stars in her own limited series – and the secrets about her past revealed therein will shake readers’ perceptions of the Invisible Woman forevermore! Years ago, she undertook an espionage mission for S.H.I.E.L.D. –

and now it’s up to her to save her former partner from death at the hands of international terrorists!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99