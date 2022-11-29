Marvel Star Kathryn Hahn Sets Record Straight on Peeing Time

Marvel star Kathryn Hahn is setting the record straight about her peeing habits – specifically how long it takes her to go! During the production of Marvel's WandaVision, it came out that Hahn could take upwards of forty minutes to go to the bathroom, which is certainly an epic reputation to have – if not a somewhat unglamorous one. However, while (not) talking about her new upcoming Marvel Disney+ series Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Kathryn Hahn took a moment to clear up the rumors about why she had to take the long road to the toilet while making a Marvel TV show.

Short answer: Kathryn Hahn claims it was her costuming as Agatha in WandaVision that made her have that now-infamous lengthy bathroom break.

"I will set the record straight: There has been som talk, apparently, that it took me 40 minutes pee, I guess, on the first show [WandaVision]... That was just because of my costume, you guys," Hahn explained to Kimmel's audience This time, hopefully, we're going to work out some kinks and it won't take so long. That's what I can tell you about the new show [Coven of Chaos]!"

While the conversation never specifies which costume Hahn was trapped in, her added mention about the Agatha spinoff series hopefully working out costume kinks is a pretty big signal she means the final witch costume Agatha Harkins wore in WandaVision.

Up until the late-game twist that Wanda's friendly neighbor "Agnes" was actually a rival witch that had infiltrated her fantasy world, Hahn wore costumes from the eras of TV sitcoms that Wanda conjured as her new reality each week. Hard to imagine those outfits being bathroom nightmares. Agatha's final "witch" costume was much more of an old-time gown, with some pretty intricate cross-weaving folds and tucks. It's much easier to assume that it was also a pain for Hahn to get in and out of – especially for the short span of a pee break.

What Is Agatha Coven of Chaos About?

We don't know any plot details yet about Coven of Chaos, other than the fact that the title implies Agatha being in the midst of other witches. A WandaVision's flashback revealed the moment Agatha destroyed her own coven (and mother); this series could be set in that past, or could examine forces dark mystical forces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming together in present day. Hahn would only tease that "I know everything about it," when talking to Kimmel.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos will also star Aubrey Plaza, WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Heartstopper's Joe Locke, former SNL star Sasheer Zamata, Eric Andre, Billions' Ali Ahn, and The Staircases' Maria Dizzia. WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer is writing the spinoff series, as well. Elizabet Olsen's Scarlet Witch is not expected to cameo.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has yet to set a release date, but it's expected to hit Disney+ at some point towards the end of 2023 or early 2024.