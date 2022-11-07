Marvel's Agatha: Coven of Chaos Reportedly Casts Sasheer Zamata and Eric Andre

The ever-growing Agatha: Coven of Chaos ensemble has added two more characters. Monday, trade reports revealed the WandaVision spinoff is adding Sasheer Zamata and Eric Andre to its cast before principal photography kicks off next month. Zamata is expected to have a recurring role throughout the series while Andre is said to only have one episode on his docket. Deadline first reported the news.

The report also reiterates Aubrey Plaza has been cast in the series, likely as the primary antagonist the likes of Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) and crew will go up against. Joe Locke, Ali Ahn, and Maria Dizzia have also been added to the cast with the latter two playing magical users of some sort.

What will Agatha: Coven of Chaos be about?

If you think back to the events of WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff cursed Agatha Harkness to remain in Westview under her sitcom alter ego. Now that Maximoff is canonically dead because of the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's not quite clear how that curse will be broken. It's also unknown if the Scarlet Witch will return, although Olsen played coy when asked about a potential resurgence in one interview earlier this year.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen told Entertainment Tonight . The star added that she would love to reunite with Hahn as well as Paul Bettany (Vision). "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

When is Agatha: Coven of Chaos going to be released?

Agatha: Coven of Chaos has yet to set a release date, but it's expected to hit Disney+ at some point towards the end of next year or early 2024. What other characters would you like to see in the Disney+ show? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!