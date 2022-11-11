Aubrey Plaza Breaks Silence on Marvel Role in Agatha: Coven of Chaos

The cast list for Agatha: Coven of Chaos has continued to grow this month, and one of the biggest surprises has been the addition of Parks and Rec star, Aubrey Plaza. Plaza will be joining Kathryn Hahn in the Marvel series as well as WandaVision's Emma Caulfield, Heartstopper's Joe Locke, SNL alum Sasheer Zamata, comedian Eric Andre, Billions' Ali Ahn, and The Staircases' Maria Dizzia. When the news of Plaza's involvement was revealed, the actor shared a casting announcement with a little devil emoji but hasn't said anything else about joining the MCU until now. The star spoke with Backstage about joining the series, and how she's excited to work with Hahn again.

"Agatha: Coven of Chaos, I haven't talked about it yet. It's a fun character," Plaza teased. "I'll just say, speaking of manifestations... it's all coming together for me with this part. Kathryn Hahn, she's a friend of mine; I've known her for years. We shared a couple moments onscreen in Parks and Recreation 10 years ago, but I've never gotten to work with her, really. She's one of the most incredible actresses that's working today. She's a friend of mine. She speaks my language. To be able to get onscreen with her and go toe-to-toe with her is what's driving me. I think it's cool that it's Marvel and all that, but I'm really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn."

Will Elizabeth Olsen be in Agatha: Coven of Chaos?

While WandaVision's Emma Caulfield will be returning alongside Kathryn Hahn in Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch star Elizabeth Olsen is currently claiming she's not involved with the show. In September, Hahn and Olsen reunited at Variety's Power of Women event. Olsen spoke to Entertainment Tonight and was asked if she'll be appearing in Coven of Chaos.

"I mean, no, but I would love to pop up. I love Kathryn, I don't want to leave her side ever, I'm so grateful she's here tonight," Olsen said. The star added that she would love to reunite with Hahn as well as Paul Bettany (Vision). "We do think, 'Gosh, we just gotta do it again!' We just had a really great time making that show, and with Paul, it was really a special time, so we would love to get the gang back."

"There is no plan and I'm serious. I'm not a good liar. I wish I had a plan, and I'm not sure," Olsen said during an appearance on Good Morning America back in May. "I'm really excited for fans to see this film because it is something very different from what they've seen and I'm really curious to hear what they want after because I think it is a very surprising film."

