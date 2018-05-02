Marvel Legends Deadpool’s Rainbow Squad 5-Pack Now Available to Order

Pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Deadpool‘s Rainbow Squad Pack are now open at Entertainment Earth, where you can grab a set right here for $59.99 with shipping slated for June.

The set is based on the Rainbow Squad comic appearance in Deadpool #4. It contains five rainbow-colored 3.75-inch figures of Deadpool and (most of) his crew with plenty of swords, knives, and pistols. The official description reads:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Deadpool is hiring, and boy, are the benefits great. Tight, colorful spandex suits, a bunch of weapons, and hit-list to die for – literally! Just one rule: hands off the red suit – that’s reserved for one Wade Winston Wilson. Collect figures like Deadpool collects heartless mercenaries with the Marvel Legends Deadpool’s Rainbow Squad 5-pack, featuring Marvel’s Solo, Marvel’s Terror, Marvel’s Slapstick, Foolkiller, and Deadpool figures. Each figure features multiple points of articulation, Deadpool-inspired design, and multiple mercenary-inspired accessories. Only the best and brightest for Deadpool! Includes 5 3 3/4-inch action figures and 20 accessories.“

In related news, manufacturers have been scrambling to fill a Toys ‘R’ Us-sized void, and that has left many items once earmarked as Toys ‘R’ Us exclusives in limbo. The most popular of these exclusives thus far has been a series of Marvel Legends 2-Packs, which found a new home at Entertainment Earth. At the time of writing, three of these 2-packs were still up for grabs:

Marvel Legends Vision and Scarlet Witch 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack: $39.99 – Ships in June

Both empowered by the Mind Stone, Vision and Scarlet Witch are powerful forces in the throes of battle. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This Marvel’s Vision and Scarlet Witch 2-pack features 2 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Includes 2 6-inch scale action figures with 4 accessories.

Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack: $39.99 – Ships in June

Take flight with the Marvel Legends Ant-Man and Stinger 6-Inch Action Figures 2-Pack – Exclusive. With the Marvel Legends Series, both kid and adult Marvel fans can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. This Ant-Man and Stinger 2-pack features 2 highly articulated figures with movie-inspired designs, making it another worthy addition to the Marvel Legends Series. Includes 2 6-inch scale action figures.

Marvel Legends Hydra Soldier 2-Pack 6-inch Action Figures: $39.99 – Ships in July

Driven by rage, these advanced Hydra super soldiers are prone to clash with anyone in their paths. The Marvel Legends Hydra Soldier 2-Pack 6-inch Action Figures includes figures and accessories so you can build out an entire Hydra army! With the Marvel Legends Series, kids and collectors alike can start a legendary collection of comic- and movie-based Marvel characters. With this Marvel’s Hydra Soldiers 2-pack, featuring highly-articulated and comic-inspired 6-inch Marvel’s Hydra Soldier figure and Hydra Enforcer figure, Marvel fans can imagine recreating the action from their favorite Marvel adventures.

This will undoubtedly be your last chance to pick up a Toys ‘R’ Us exclusive (sigh), at the regular price so grab them while you can – particularly the Vision and Scarlet Witch 2-Pack, which is the hottest set of the bunch.

