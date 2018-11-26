Save 52% On the Marvel Legends Infinity Gauntlet For Cyber Monday

The Avengers: Infinity War Hasbro Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is going to be a major WOW gift for anyone lucky enough to receive one this holiday. Amazingly, you can make that happen for only $47.99 right now (52% off) thanks to a massive Cyber Monday discount on Amazon. This is the first time that we’ve seen the price dip under $99.99! UPDATE: Walmart also has the deal.

Grab the Infinity Gauntlet with the discount while you have the chance because it is guaranteed to sell out. However, if you do miss it all is not lost. A similar (but not necessarily the exact same) deal will hit Entertainment Earth right here at precisely 2pm EST today, November 26th.

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

On a related note, the Marvel Legends Gear Captain America Shield Prop Replica from Hasbro measures 24-inches in diameter (1:1 scale), and features a premium finish, adjustable faux leather straps, and metal buckles. The shield is made of hard plastic, not Vibranium (so you won’t be able to deflect bullets with it – NERF darts are okay), but it’s the top of the line option for cosplay and decoration.

The Marvel Legends Captain America shield was first released in 2016 and has been sold out for quite some time. It is also getting a reissue and can pre-ordered right here for the original $99.99 price tag with free shipping slated for February. The price of the shield from third party sellers is currently in the $200 to $300 range via sites like Amazon and eBay.

