Marvel Gives Loki Breakout Star Miss Minutes Her Very Own Comic Cover

One of the breakout stars of Marvel Studios’ Loki is getting the spotlight on an upcoming cover from Marvel Comics. Miss Minutes, voiced by the prolific actor Tara Strong, will receive a variant cover for the special Marvel one-shot Timeless by artists Humberto Ramos and Edgar Delgado. Miss Minutes was a loyal ally to He Who Remains, aka a variant of Kang the Conqueror played by Jonathan Majors that made a surprise appearance in the Season 1 finale of Loki. Kang is also the focus of Timeless as he investigates a new threat to the Marvel timeline. The cover will give fans of the Disney+ series a flashback to the God of Mischief’s escapades alongside Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie and Owen Wilson’s Mobius.

The Timeless cover features Miss Minutes posing next to a piece of equipment used by the Time Variance Authority (TVA). She also has a familiar grin on her clock face. Timeless is written by Jed MacKay and illustrated by Kev Walker, Greg Land and Mark Bagley. Promotion for the December comic promises to tease major developments for future storylines in 2022 and beyond.

“Kang the Conqueror always knows what happens next- it’s a perk of being from the 31st century. But when chronal chaos throws the future he expects into disarray, the Conqueror finds a new challenge to pit himself against- and he’s delighted by it,” MacKay explained Marvel.com when Timeless was announced. “In his adventure across the timelines, Kang will reveal things that will happen in the coming years, things that could, and things that should never. He will pit his unstoppable thirst for excellence at all costs against a foe both new and old, and destroy anything in his path to greatness- even if it is an entire world. Some futures will be revealed, others hinted at, and yet others will be annihilated- but which are which?”

Marvel has slowly released more teasers for Timeless, including the possible death of the Celestials and Thanos searching for a new weapon that is not the Infinity Gauntlet.

MacKay admitted in an interview with CBR that even he is not aware of every Easter egg included in the story: “It’s setting up all kinds of stuff, and honestly, I’m not even sure what some of it will be. [laughs] The word went out to all the offices about things they’d like previewed and images we could put in the book, and in they went! I will say that we’ll be seeing these ideas play out for years to come.”

Kang the Conqueror goes on his timeline-saving adventure when Timeless #1 goes on sale December 22nd.